Vivo X Fold S ready to battle Galaxy Z Fold 4

- Advertisement -

The competition in the folding smartphone market is about to rekindle: after the presentation of the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Vivo could be relaunching the offer with an updated version of its Vivo X Fold introduced in spring.

NEW FOR SOC, BATTERY AND CHARGING

- Advertisement -

The Chinese manufacturer would indeed be working for launch the Vivo X Fold S shortly, according to what is reported by an often reliable source or the leaker Digital Chat Station, which at the same time provided a synthetic picture of the expected hardware news. SoC, battery and charging circuit will be the three compartments revised in the new model. More in detail:

soC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (will take the place of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of the Vivo X Fold)

(will take the place of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of the Vivo X Fold) 4,700 mAh battery (Vivo X Fold integrates a 4,600 mAh unit)

(Vivo X Fold integrates a 4,600 mAh unit) 80W wired fast charging (66W in the Vivo X Fold)

(66W in the Vivo X Fold) new red color

Vivo X Fold, the S version would keep the design unchanged by merely updating some technical features

The smartphone would keep unchanged the design of the predecessor characterized by the 8.03 “foldable internal display combined with an external 6.53” display in 21: 9 format. The presence of further refinements has yet to be ascertained, for example in the camera compartment which in the Vivo X Fold includes four rear modules with a 50MP main sensor. .

Digital Chat Station does not confirm the launch date, but for the sake of completeness, please note that Vivo has al made an appointment in September for the debut of the X80 Pro +. It cannot be ruled out that the new leaflet will also be introduced as part of the same event.