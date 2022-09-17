Vivo X Fold S, also certified by TENAA: launch in October? | Images

- Advertisement -

With the certification of TENAA, the path it will lead should be close to the end Vivo X Fold S at . In fact, in recent days the next leaflet had received certification from another Chinese body, the 3C, and made an appearance on Geekbench always with the code V2229Athe same with which it was approved by TENAA.

The institution showed some of a product that is confirmed very similar to the predecessor but it didn’t reveal much of the technical equipment, although an interesting feature is there. And the battery capacity, indeed of the batteries since they should be two in parallel of 2,300 mAh each, for a total capacity of 4,600 mAh. A value very similar to that previously anticipated by the punctual Digital Chat Station, which spoke of 4,700 mAh. It is possible that both data are true, with one value referring to the nominal capacity and the other to the typical capacity.

- Advertisement -

The advances of TENAA on Vivo X Fold S then concern the operating system Android 12 with a user interface which at this point should be the Funtouch OS 12, and the 5G bands supported by the leaflet, but since they refer to the Chinese model they should not be very indicative for our market (assuming, of course, that the smartphone arrives in Europe). In light of the new indication on the battery capacity, it is worth doing a summary of the provisions of the rumors till now:

X FOLD S – POSSIBLE SPECIFICATIONS AND WHEN (AND WHERE) IT ARRIVES

display internal : LTPO with dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, 2K resolution, integrated ultrasonic fingerprint reader

: LTPO with dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz, 2K resolution, integrated ultrasonic fingerprint reader chip : Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memories : 12 GB of RAM, unknown storage

: 12 GB of RAM, unknown storage cameras : several, with a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens; Zeiss optics

: several, with a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens; Zeiss optics battery : 2,300 + 2,300 mAh

: 2,300 + 2,300 mAh charging quick : 80 watts with cable and GaN charger, 50 watts wireless

: 80 watts with cable and GaN charger, 50 watts wireless system operating : Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

: Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 finish with leather effect

Vivo X Fold S could soon arrive on the market. X Fold was unveiled in April, so envisioning a six-month cycle it is possible that the X Fold Swhich is an update, you arrive in . It certainly will in China, less likely to debut in Europe even if Vivo has yet to bring its first folding to the Old Continent, and it is obvious that it will not be the first generation X Fold.

In the opening image Vivo X Fold.