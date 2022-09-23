Vivo X Fold Plus, now we are: the official launch date has been revealed

- Advertisement -

Vivo is finally ready to present its X Fold Plus, the refresh of the launch-in-october-images/">X Fold that has been circulating (at least in certain markets) since last spring: on the Chinese social platform Weibo announced that the event has been set for September 26. Unfortunately, as usual, the translation of communications from that language is always very difficult, but it is clear that the main aspect to underline in this refresh is the “more strength”; It is difficult to determine if it is meant as structural strength / durability, as power or something else.

That the power will be higher is pretty obvious, because it has already been apparent for some time that the device will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip instead of the “regular” 8 Gen 1 seen on the original X Fold. As we know, this year the gap between the two variants is greater than previously observed because Qualcomm has changed foundry. TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process is clearly superior to its Samsung counterpart: field tests show that the S8 + G1 are more efficient both from an energy and thermal point of view, two aspects that have an indirect but substantial effect on pure performance (trivially: if the CPU heats up less it can work at maximum frequency for longer without incurring throttling).

- Advertisement -

In any case, it is worthwhile to recap the main alleged technical specifications:

internal display: LTPO 2K, dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz

LTPO 2K, dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz mobile platform : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 12 GB of RAM

12 GB of RAM archiving: 512 GB

512 GB fingerprint sensor: ultrasonic, integrated in the display

ultrasonic, integrated in the display camera: Zeiss optics, 50 MP periscope

Zeiss optics, 50 MP periscope battery: 4,730mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

4,730mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging OS: ANdroid 12 with Funtouch OS 12

ANdroid 12 with Funtouch OS 12 color: red leather effect, black, blue