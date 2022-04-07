Vivo X Fold goes through Geekbench to encourage the folding segment

Vivo X Fold will be the first folding mobile of the Chinese brand. It will be officially presented next week and has just appeared on the Geekbench test site, leaving us its main specifications.

The market for folding devices will continue to rise in 2022. Waiting for the leader in sales, Samsung, to present its new generation with the Galaxy Z Fold4, there are other manufacturers that are going to debut in this type of design. One of them is Alive.

Vivo X Fold

Geekbench data says that the terminal will equip a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as the main engine. A guarantee for being Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile chipset for this year and together with the latest technologies in memory and storage with up to 12 Gbytes of LPDDR5 and 512 Gbytes of UFS 5.1.

The benchmark score reaches 1,223 points in single core and 3,335 points in multi-core, at the level of the highest performing mobiles on the market and above some with the same SoC. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the real world, but the data points high.

In terms of design, separate information (including an image of the terminal box that you can see below) confirms a book-type format that is becoming the majority in folding smartphones. LThe main (inner) screen has a size of 8 inches when unfoldedwith 120Hz refresh rate and a panel with tLTPO 3.0 technology.

The outer screen will be 6.53 inches. It is a panel with native FHD + resolution that also supports a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In terms of cameras, it has a set of quad sensor on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor that supports optical image stabilization. The other three have a resolution of 48MP, 12MP and 5MP. Your battery will be 4,600mAh and it will have 66-watt fast wired and 50-watt wireless charging. Other connectivity features speak of support for the Wi-Fi 6 standard and NFC short-range contact technology.

On paper, Vivo will debut in folding mobiles with a guarantee model that will surely take advantage of the latest news that Google is offering with Android 12L. We do not know the sale price and it will depend on it whether the format can be “democratized” or the costs will continue to be so high as to remove them from mass consumption. They say it will be presented in China next week. We will inform you.