Vivo X Fold coming soon: the first folding will be a real top of the range

Also I live plans to bring a foldable smartphone to market, and that’s not even last-minute news. Already in April last year there were rumors of a foldable in the plans of the company, intending to enter a sector with great potential that, at the moment, is almost a monopoly of Samsung. Almostbecause the competition did not stand still to watch the warm welcome of the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 – just to mention the latest generations of the two models – and Oppo is the clear demonstration of this with the launch of the promising Find N. More will arrive soon. companies like OnePlus, but also Xiaomi with the second generation of the MIX Fold.

Digital Chat Station has published some interesting information on Weibo on Vivo X Fold, the first folding of the brand that could debut this month alongside the alleged Vivo X Note – ex NEX 5, so to speak. This should be a smartphone equipped with 6.5-inch curved external display with FHD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and central hole for the camera.

Inside will be hosted a second screen, this time from 8 inches and higher resolution, QHD +, with another camera hole in the right half. Both displays will have the fingerprint sensor (ultrasonic, it is said) built in. On the other hand, the update frequency remains unchanged, always a 120Hz. The components that we will find under the body are also very promising, starting from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 up to the battery 4,600mAh with fast charging at 80W wired and 50W wireless.

We talked about two holes for the “front” cameras: unfortunately at the moment there is no information about the sensors that we will find positioned both on the external and internal screen, instead we know what we will find (or we could find, always rumors it is for now) in the back: 50MP main + 48MP (presumably ultra wide angle) + 12MP tele with 2x zoom e 8MP tele with 5x zoom.

VIVO X FOLD AT A GLANCE: WHAT WE KNOW

external display: 6.5 “FHD + curved, 120Hz

6.5 “FHD + curved, 120Hz internal display: 8 “QHD +, 120Hz

8 “QHD +, 120Hz fingerprint sensor: integrated into both displays

integrated into both displays mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 cameras: on external display in central hole on the internal display in the hole on the right half rear: 50MP main + 48MP ultra wide angle + 12MP tele with 2x zoom + 8MP tele with 5x zoom

battery: 4,600mAh with 80W wired fast charging, 50W wireless

NOTE: opening image does not refer to any smartphone Vivo or other brands.