Vivo X Fold 2 will arrive in China in April: here it is in the first official photos

There is still a few weeks left for the official announcement, scheduled for next April, but we already know enough about vivo’s new . After the many rumors about the hardware features of this leaflet, an “official” photo also arrives today, taken during the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia conference, of which vivo is a sponsor.



EVEN THINNER

Compared to its predecessor, which has not made it to the international market but which we still got to try, the vivo X Fold 2 would appear to be much thinner. Among the various colors, also in this case, there will be one with a red vegan leather back. Still in relation to the design, the front would seem to have slightly curved edges. It is probable that some improvements have also been made to the hinge.

In line with its recent top of the range, the vivo X90 Pro (also recently tested on HDblog.it), the also has a circular rear photographic module in which three sensors are visible in addition to the ZEISS logo with which the Chinese company has long established a multi-year cooperation.



SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN 2 PROCESSOR

According to rumors, the main camera should be a 50 MP with Sony IMX866 sensor flanked by an ultra wide angle with 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor and by a third s12 MP sensor, always an IMX663with telephoto lens. However, there is no information regarding the two front cameras.

As for the hardware features, unlike the which integrates a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, it would have been expected for X Fold 2 a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Supported by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 storage space. Finally, the battery should be a 4,800mAh with support for 120W wired and wireless charging.

vivo also would have integrated two sensors for fingerprint recognition, both in the front display and in the internal one that should be an AMOLED E6 with an 8-inch diagonal2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

TECHNICAL SHEET (ASSUED)

Display: Internal: 8”, Samsung E6, foldable AMOLED, 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB, UFS 4.0

Cameras: Main Rear: 50MP, Sony IMX866, OIS Ultrawide rear: 12MP, Sony IMX663 Telephoto rear: 12 MP, Sony IMX663

Battery: 4,800mAh

Charging Speed: 120W

Fingerprint scanner – one per display, ultrasonic

OS: Customized Android 13 Funtouch OS 13