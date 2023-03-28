Vivo X Fold 2 spotted on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

What is believed to have appeared on AnTuTu is Vivo X Fold 2, the next book-folding smartphone of the Chinese brand and probably the first with this form factor to arrive on the market with Qualcomm’s latest top-of-the-range chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 AnTuTu confirms the presence of the hardware: the device, codenamed PD2266, is also equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for storage. Of course it is entirely possible that there are other memory variants. The recorded scores are as follows:
- Total: 1318092
- CPU: 288246
- GPUs: 579982
- Memory: 256004
- UX:193860
They are among the highest scores ever recorded by any smartphone, but we can speak of absolute records in the leaflet segment. It is worth summarizing all the details that have emerged so far, even if the identikit still shows several gaps:
- Display:
- Internal: 8”, Samsung E6, foldable AMOLED, 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB, UFS 4.0
- Cameras:
- Main Rear: 50MP, Sony IMX866, OIS
- Ultrawide rear: 12MP, Sony IMX663
- Telephoto rear: 12 MP, Sony IMX663
- Battery: 4,800mAh
- Charging Speed: 120W
- Fingerprint scanner – one per display, ultrasonic
- OS: Customized Android 13 Funtouch OS 13
The launch of the foldable is expected not too far away: the first generation was presented in April, at least in China. The mid-career Plus refresh (opening photo) also arrived in September, which we got to try out last December. However, neither of the two products has officially arrived in Italy or in Europe. we’ll see if things change with generation 2.