Vivo X Fold 2 appears on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 after leaks

Update (03/27/2023) – MR

Vivo is preparing to launch a new foldable cell phone in China, vivo X Fold 2. Soon after its announcement in the Chinese market, it should reach more countries. While no new information about the flagship has emerged, it has been listed on the AnTuTu benchmark site, confirming some specs.

The vivo X Fold 2 should be made official in the coming weeks. The listing on AnTuTu confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. - Advertisement - He has numbering PD2266 and will come from the factory with Android 13. However, it should bring the OriginOS 3 interface only in the Chinese market, while the global variant will have FuntouchOS 13. In the score, it obtained an impressive result: 13,18,092 points, being among the most highly rated on the site. POCO X5 5G is listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 695 and 8 GB of RAM after certifications

Previously, leaks brought several specifications of the device. It should pack a 4,800mAh battery and support 120W fast charging. The display may have an 8-inch E6 AMOLED, 2K resolution and support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to a fingerprint reader. At the rear, the vivo X Fold 2 should bring a triple camera module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main sensor and optical image stabilization, another 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide-angle and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto. With the launch approaching, more details of vivo’s new foldable should emerge in the coming days, mainly through certifications.

Update (02/27/23) – JB

Vivo X Fold 2: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 2K screen and other specs revealed

- Advertisement - In a post shared this Monday, leaker Digital Chat Station returned to talk about the future vivo X Fold 2. For him, the new folding smartphone should be launched with foldable screen that has 2K resolution and supports 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, industry sources say the panel should be 8 inches and will be graced with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. As for the processor, everything is moving towards the vivo X Fold 2 being the first foldable in the world to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. DCS believes that the device will be sold with variants that have up to 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB of internal storage. The camera set of vivo X Fold 2 can offer a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, while the other lenses are ultrawide and telephoto. - Advertisement - To power the foldable there is still a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 120W charging, while the operating system is Android 13. GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 GPUs May Launch Earlier Than Expected Ultimately, DCS believes that the vivo X Fold 2 should be announced in April of this year alongside a vivo X Flip.

Original text (02/22/23)

Vivo X Fold 2 should be the first foldable with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, say leaks

More information about vivo X Fold 2 folding phone leaked. At first, the presence of the platform was confirmed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 from the Qualcomm on the device, which must be the first in its category with the company’s new chip. The information was disclosed by the portal digital chat station. Some possible details were revealed in December regarding this smartphone. This time, the battery capacity was also shown by the leaks and should be 4,800mAh. In this case, they are 200mAh the most compared to the first generation X Fold, which was released in April 2022.

With the latest Qualcomm chip equipped, it is possible that the vivo model will have good battery life, something similar to that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung, in turn, should not present its new generation of foldables before the second half of the year and therefore the Chinese manufacturer should be the first to bring a cell phone in the category with SD 8 Gen 2. Back to the battery issue, this number is even higher than what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 presented: 4,400mAh. In that sense, the Google Pixel Fold is also speculated with a battery capacity close to 5,000mAh, despite this being a heavier device.



