Vivo X Flip, here is the first render of the Z Flip 4 style folding

After running in the mechanisms with the folding X Fold, now in its second generation (or “first and a half”, given that it is a variant Plus?), I live seems to be about to expand the range with a clamshell foldingin the style of Galaxy Z Fold4 or Motorola Razr, which is currently known as X Flips. An obligatory step, to compete in the round in a sector which, with its high prices, also guarantees high profit margins.

However, little is known about Vivo X Flip. On the contrary, it was known. Some indications are starting to emerge, coming from China where an insider has published the alleged scheme of Vivo’s first clamshell leaflet. And reveals its design. On the internal surface there’s little to say, it’s full screen (Full HD+) and who knows it doesn’t also hide the camera for selfies. Underneath there should instead be the fingerprint reader, which seems to be placed on the power button on the right, in the frame, under the volume rocker.

On the outside the alleged Vivo X Flip has a “service” display 682 pixels horizontally which takes up about half of the available space. In the other is the camera group circular which recalls that of the other Vivo smartphones. There would be two sensors, presumably a main one and an ultra wide one, plus the inevitable LED flash. Visible, even if the definition of the render leaves something to be desired, the Zeiss logo the “noble” name of photography with which Vivo has been collaborating for some time now.

on X Flip specifications little or nothing is known. Previous rumors speak of the chip Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1not of the second generation which perhaps presents greater uncertainties in terms of efficiency energy, an issue on which 8+ Gen 1 has proven to be a reference for the balance between performance and consumption. And on this kind of product, which normally can’t count on a battery of who knows what size for obvious reasons, efficiency is a fundamental parameter.

It could arrive as early as the first half of the year: if so, we will come back to talk about it shortly. Who knows if it will also be sold in the West, where we are still waiting for the X Fold (which we however had the pleasure of previewing).

THE AI AIRPORT MODE OF THE X90

They will almost certainly arrive soon instead X90 series smartphones, whose international presentation seems to be held between the last days of January and the beginning of February. Vivo recently took to Weibo to announce a feature of its latest flagships. It’s about the AI airport mode (or something similar, translation from Chinese isn’t always reliable), a way that uses artificial intelligence to optimize connectivity in airports around the world.

Explaining it is far from simple, again due to the potentially defective translation from Chinese. Alive promises a 79% faster network connection (it seems that under the same conditions it is capable of hooking up to the signal in 1.5 seconds instead of 7.4) and a30% higher flight efficiency. We hope to have more details in the coming days.