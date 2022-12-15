Vivo X Flip: foldable has design revealed by sketch and concept

Update (12/15/22) – JB

In a post shared this morning, the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station released a sketch and even a concept of vivo's first flip smartphone. According to the leaker, the new vivo X Flip should have a rear that has a circular camera module to accommodate about four ZEISS certified lenses. Furthermore, below the module we will have a external screen that draws attention to being much more horizontal than the solutions used by other Chinese manufacturers. Check out the sketch found in a vivo patent:

The bottom of the foldable smartphone will only feature the vivo logo, while the right edge of the device should house the volume and power buttons. Finally, the leaker claims that the vivo X Flip should be announced with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, and its launch will take place in the first quarter of 2023. See now the concept developed based on the patent:

Original text (12/14/22)

Vivo X Flip: foldable could be launched soon with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Apparently, vivo is preparing to launch another foldable smartphone. The information was commented on by the well-known Digital Chat Station through the Weibo social network. According to the leaker, the new device may be called vivo X Flip, and it should follow the format enshrined by Motorola's Razr and Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip. The numbering of the foldable is SM8475. In addition, the DCS also adds that the new model should hit the market with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which should probably work with options that have up to 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage.