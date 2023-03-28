5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsVivo X Flip exists, it was mentioned by Google

Vivo X Flip exists, it was mentioned by Google

Android

Published on

By Abraham
vivo x flip exists, it was mentioned by google
vivo x flip exists, it was mentioned by google
- Advertisement -

 

Vivo X Flip made its first official appearance. We made it just bigger than it was, because the factual appearance is only unofficial: the Vivo brochure, of which little is known yet, has not been named by the Chinese company, but it is appeared in the list of supported devices by Google Play. Vivo did not talk about it but Google made direct, explicit reference to a (yet) unpublished Vivo X Flip.

In short, if it is not an official confirmation, we are close to it, Google doesn’t enjoy certifying devices that don’t exist. Vivo X Flip exists and although not yet publicly revealed to the world soon. After all, X Fold, which is in its first “and a half” generation, needs a alter ego with clamshell form factorboth because there is a fair number of users who prefer a format of this type (also due to the generally lower price compared to folding books) and to gnaw market share from the competition.

- Advertisement -

 

Vivo should focus a lot on the price, judging by the rumors that arrived earlier. The technical basis of X Flip should in fact be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a chip that today seems to be an excellent compromise – best for smartphones like X Flip – between performance, efficiency and price.

Browser A real private mode and a new look: This is what the new Firefox 89 brings on June 2nd, 2021

A few weeks ago Digital Chat Station explained that Vivo X Flip would have the design seen in the January leak:

  • circular camera group very similar to that of the other Vivo smartphones
  • external display quite larger than the average of competitors
  • side fingerprint reader, in the power key.

 

VIVO X FLIP – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

Mercadona’s price drop fills Twitter with memes: “they are going to go bankrupt”

Mercadona's price drop has generated a wave of ridicule on Twitter. Users have...
Smart Gadgets

HAYLOU PurFree, the perfect headphones for those looking for great comfort

Surely on some occasion when you have spent a lot of time with...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.