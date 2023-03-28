vivo x flip exists, it was mentioned by google

- Advertisement -

made its first official appearance. We made it just bigger than it was, because the factual appearance is only unofficial: the Vivo brochure, of which little is known yet, has not been named by the Chinese company, but it is appeared in the list of supported devices by Google Play. Vivo did not talk about it but Google made direct, explicit reference to a (yet) unpublished Vivo .

In short, if it is not an official confirmation, we are close to it, Google doesn’t enjoy certifying devices that don’t exist. Vivo X Flip exists and although not yet publicly revealed to the world soon. After all, X Fold, which is in its first “and a half” generation, needs a alter ego with clamshell form factorboth because there is a fair number of users who prefer a format of this type (also due to the generally lower price compared to folding books) and to gnaw market share from the competition.

- Advertisement -

Vivo should focus a lot on the price, judging by the rumors that arrived earlier. The technical basis of X Flip should in fact be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a chip that today seems to be an excellent compromise – best for smartphones like X Flip – between performance, efficiency and price.

A few weeks ago Digital Chat Station explained that Vivo X Flip would have the design seen in the January leak:

circular camera group very similar to that of the other Vivo smartphones

external display quite larger than the average of competitors

side fingerprint reader, in the power key.

VIVO X FLIP – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

internal display : 6.8-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED

: 6.8-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM : 12GB

: 12GB rear cameras : Main: Sony IMX866 50MP wide angle: Sony IMX663 12MP

: drums : 4400mAh

: 4400mAh recharge: 44 watts.