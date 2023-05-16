Vivo V29e 5G has new information about the technical sheet revealed in rumor

Informants shared this Monday (15) more information about the smartphone vivo V29e 5G (V2304), a model that should be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 platform and up to 12 GB of RAM memory, in addition to 256 GB of internal storage for saving data. photos, videos and other files, including documents.

Although the Chinese manufacturer has not revealed any details about the phone, there are rumors that the device will have a main camera with 64 megapixels of resolution on its back – there is still no information about the other sensors. The energy demand must be met by a battery with 4,600 mAh and fast charging of 80W.