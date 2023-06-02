Vivo V29 Lite is announced with Snapdragon 695 and 120 Hz AMOLED screen

After several rumors and leaks, vivo presented the first cell phone of the vivo V29 line in the Czech Republic, vivo V29 Lite.
The entry-level model in the series features attractive specifications, such as a curved AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate, Qualcomm platform and triple camera module, in addition to 5G connectivity and IP54 certification.
The vivo V29 Lite features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, support for a 120 Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits and a fingerprint reader integrated into the display.
Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 platform with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In the operating system, the device comes standard with Android 13 under the Funtouch OS 13 interface.
In the photographic set, the vivo V29 Lite features a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization and a pair of depth and macro sensors with 2 megapixels each. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.
For power, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W fast charging support. Other features include 5G connectivity and IP54 certification for water and dust resistance. The Chinese manufacturer will offer two major Android updates and three years of security patches.
- 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 platform.
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- 64 MP main sensor
- 2 MP depth sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB-C port
- 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging
- Android 13 under the Funtouch OS 13 interface
The vivo V29 Lite was announced in the Czech Republic in black and gold. There is only one variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that comes out Kč8,499 (~R$1,950).