Vivo V29 5G receives certification at NBTC and has more details confirmed

Update (06/27/23) – JB

Vivo V29 5G received certification from Thailand's NBTC on Tuesday. According to the preliminary file, the numbering of the smartphone is V2250, and the listing confirms that this smartphone is enabled for the 5G network. In addition, the regulatory agency also reveals that the device should be announced with native Android 13 and Bluetooth 5.3, in addition to having NFC for approximation payments. As for the other specifications, they have not yet been officially released by the NBTC or other regulatory agencies. Still, we know that this smartphone has already passed Geekbench with Snapdragon 778G and 8 GB of RAM. Sources also indicate that the V29 5G should be launched with a 6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD + resolution and 120 Hz rate, 64 MP main camera (OIS) and 5,000 mAh battery with 66W charging. For now, the official release date remains uncertain.

Update (06/21/23) – JB

Vivo V29 5G receives new certification indicating imminent launch

The vivo V29 5G is getting closer and closer to its official launch and this is proven by noting that the smartphone received certification at the GFC this Wednesday. The data revealed by the preliminary file indicate that the device has the number V2250 and Must have Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. Interestingly, the GFC does not indicate the presence of a 5G connection in the V29, but this is not really a problem, since this unit has already been approved by other regulatory agencies. - Advertisement - Vivo V29 5G should also be announced with 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 50 MP main camera, 5,000 mAh battery and Android 13 as operating system. The official price is still under wraps, but this could end up changing as we approach the official launch of the smartphone, which could happen during the month of July.

Update (06/19/23) – JB

Vivo V29 5G undergoes IMDA certification ahead of launch

After passing Geekbench as well as the Bluetooth SIG, the new vivo V29 5G has now received certification from the Singapore IMDA before being launched globally. - Advertisement - With the numbering V2250, the smartphone delivers native 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC for contactless payments. Other details unfortunately were not revealed. Still, the latest listings show that this device should be announced with Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, 8 GB of RAM and native Android 13.

The vivo V29 5G should still have an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a set of cameras that may include a 64 MP main sensor (OIS). The battery should have a capacity of 5,000 mAh with some fast charging solution. Finally, there is no exact date for the presentation of the device, but we know that it will also have two brothers: V29 Pro and V29 Lite.

Update (06/07/2023) – MR

Vivo V29 5G certified after appearing on Geekbench with Snapdragon 778 Plus chipset

vivo V29 5G will be coming to several markets soon. The device appeared in the Bluetooth SIG’s database for certification, revealing its code. With the cell phone certified, it should be launched later this month or in early July. The code V2250 do vivo V29 5G is the same listed on Geekbench, which revealed the main specifications of the cell phone.

The listing confirms that the cell phone will come equipped with the Snapdragon 778G Plus platform, 8 GB of RAM and Android 13 operating system under the Funtouch interface.

Vivo V29 Pro 5G already has code V2251. Recently, the manufacturer accidentally confirmed that the cell phone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED screen with curved edges, FullHD + resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it should come equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 processor. It will bring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. For power, a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 66W fast charging is expected. In the photographic set, the device should bring a 64-megapixel front sensor with optical image stabilization. The vivo V29 lineup also includes the vivo V29 Lite 5G model, which was just announced in the Czech Republic. The device features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 695 platform, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Original text – 06/05/2023

Vivo V29 5G is listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 778 Plus chipset and 8GB RAM

The vivo V29 5G was recently listed on the Geekbench platform revealing possible details about the smartphone’s performance and data sheet. It was identified with the model number V2250 and characteristics consistent with intermediate devices, a segment that should house the next launch of the Chinese brand. As stated in the leaked document, the smartphone should be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor — octa-core up to 2.5 GHz and 6 nm lithography — with the Adreno 642L video card (GPU) and 8 GB of RAM , configuration that during the tests obtained 1,000 points in single-core, that is, with a single CPU core, and 2,803 in multi-core.

That phone was also found in the Russian agency CEE pointing to launch soon — probably during the second half of this year. For now, there is still no information about the other components of the internal hardware, and details are expected to emerge as the announcement approaches. It is possible that the V29 5G will be presented alongside the V29 Pro, as the Asian brand made the Vivo V29 Lite mobile phone official a few weeks ago, leaving an empty space for customers looking for more complete versions. In the case of the entry option, the technical sheet brings the SoC Snapdragon 695 and 8 GB of RAM.

What are your expectations for the launch of Vivo V29 5G? Tell us, comment!