vivo V25e is announced with AMOLED screen, 64 MP camera and MediaTek Helio G99; see the price

Vivo presented this Monday (29) a third model for the “V25” family. The vivo V25e will hit the market as the cheapest option in the range, but without giving up advantageous specs that charge an affordable price in Malaysia. With a design identical to that of its older “brothers” and respecting the brand’s visual identity, the vivo V25e features a large block that houses three sensors. Don’t let the drop notch fool you — its screen features technology, measuring 6.44 inches with Full HD+ resolution (2404 x 1080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate.

announced-with-AMOLED-screen-64-MP-camera.jpeg" width="660" height="454">

The vivo V25e is equipped with a 64MP main camera with optical stabilization (OIS) and f/1.79 lens aperture, as well as a 2MP macro lens and a bokeh lens for portrait mode captures with a 2MP sensor. — both with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32 MP camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 lens aperture. - Advertisement - Its performance is on account of the G99, one of MediaTek’s most cost-effective entry-level platforms. We are talking about a chipset manufactured in 6 nanometers with cores operating at up to 2.2 GHz and an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage expandable with a Micro SD card. MSI deploys technology and design at Computex 2021

To power this hardware, the device will have a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support via USB-C. Other specs worth mentioning include its under-display fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2 and Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12.

Technical specifications

6.44-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Notched display, 103% NTSC range, 1300 nits peak and 90 Hz rate

MediaTek Helio G99 Platform

8 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

32 MP front camera (f/2.0)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor (f/1.79, OIS) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

4G connection, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and under-display fingerprint scanner

4,500mAh battery with 44W charging

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dimensions: 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.79 mm

Weight: 183 grams

price and availability

The vivo V25e is now available for pre-order at the manufacturer’s official store in two color options: black or gold. The suggested price is 1,399 Malaysian ringgits, that is, around R$1,569. in the current conversion and excluding taxes. - Advertisement - What do you think of Vivo’s new mid-range cell phone? Comment your opinion!