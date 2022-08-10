HomeMobileAndroidVivo V25 Pro faces Geekbench: selfie cam with OIS for rumors

Vivo V25 Pro faces Geekbench: selfie cam with OIS for rumors

It becomes Alive a new smartphone: it is V25 Pro, which after being seen in the Google Play Console database now also appears on Geekbench.

But let’s proceed in order, and let’s start with the design: Vivo V25 Pro it stands out for its curved display edges (the diagonal of the screen is currently unknown while the resolution, data from the Play Console in hand, is 1,080 x 2,376 pixels with a density of 440 ppi), thin bezels and a selfie cam placed in a hole in the center of the panel. At the moment we do not yet have images depicting the back, or the side that normally characterizes the aesthetics of smartphones, including colors, finishes and various solutions to enclose the photographic sector.

As for the data sheet, even the passage on Geekbench confirms that Vivo V25 Pro will mount a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The tested sample is equipped with 12 GB of RAMbut the basic configuration should provide 8 GB (Furthermore, the now increasingly popular feature to virtually expand the RAM, adding another 8 GB, should not be missing).

Probably the panel of Vivo V25 Pro will be an AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate, and also according to rumors the selfie cam it should be from 32 MP and equipped with OIS and EIS: a plausible choice and consistent with what the manufacturer has recently seen, which has focused a lot on the quality of selfies, as we have seen on V21 5G and V23 (HERE and HERE to find our respective reviews).

As for the rest, again according to rumors, on the back the photographic sector should be composed of three sensors, with the main one being 64 MPwhile fast charging should be 66 W. The launch on the Indian market of Vivo 25 Pro should be imminent: we talk about the August 17thand a price of less than 40,000 rupees, or about 495 euros.

