Vivo V25 and V25 Pro announced with Dimensity 1300, 64 MP camera and more

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Vivo V25 and V25 Pro announced with Dimensity 1300, 64 MP camera and more
After several leaks, vivo presented its long-awaited intermediaries at an event: the vivo V25 and the vivo V25 Pro.

Among the highlights is an attractive camera set, Dimensity chipset and rear that changes color when in contact with sunlight.

Vivo V25

The standard version has a Dimensity 900 chipset with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB with virtual RAM, and internal storage of 128GB or 256GB. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 44W fast charging with FlashCharge.

The vivo V25 features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as support for HDR 10+. There’s also a teardrop notch to house the 50-megapixel front sensor with autofocus. On the back, the phone has a triple camera module with a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro.

Like its predecessor, the vivo V25 has technology that changes color when in contact with sunlight. However, only the blue and gold models have this ability.

Technical specifications
  • 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution
    • Display with teardrop notch and 90 Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 Platform
  • 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory
  • 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
  • 50 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • 64 MP main sensor
    • 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor
    • 2 MP macro sensor
  • 5G, Wi-Fi, USB-C and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
  • 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging
  • Android 12 under FuntouchOS 12 interface
Vivo V25 Pro

The Pro variant’s main difference is the chipset, adopting MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 and a larger 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate despite the same resolution. Another difference is that it has a fingerprint reader on the display, while the standard version is located on the power button.

At the rear, the camera set is the same as the vivo V25 with a triple camera module with a 64-megapixel main sensor with (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro. However, the front sensor is switched to a smaller one of 32 megapixels, but maintains autofocus.

Reproduction: live.

On power, the vivo V25 Pro has a 4,830mAh battery pack with support for 66W fast charging. On the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 under the FuntouchOS 12 interface.

Technical specifications
  • 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution
    • Hole-in camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 Platform
  • 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory
  • 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • 64 MP main sensor
    • 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor
    • 2 MP macro sensor
  • 5G, Wi-Fi, USB-C and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
  • 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging
  • Android 12 under FuntouchOS 12 interface
Price and Availability

So far, the phones have only been announced in the Indian market and only the Pro variant has been priced. Pre-sales started today and the devices will hit stores on August 25th. Check the official prices below:

  • 8 + 128 GB: ₹35,999 (~R$2,340)
  • 12 + 256 GB: ₹39,999 (~R$2,600)

