Vivo V25 and V25 Pro announced with Dimensity 1300, 64 MP camera and more

After several leaks, vivo presented its long-awaited intermediaries at an event: the vivo V25 and the vivo V25 Pro.
Among the highlights is an attractive camera set, Dimensity chipset and rear that changes color when in contact with sunlight.
announced-with-Dimensity-1300-64.jpeg" width="660">
The standard version has a Dimensity 900 chipset with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB with virtual RAM, and internal storage of 128GB or 256GB. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 44W fast charging with FlashCharge.
The vivo V25 features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as support for HDR 10+. There’s also a teardrop notch to house the 50-megapixel front sensor with autofocus. On the back, the phone has a triple camera module with a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro.
Like its predecessor, the vivo V25 has technology that changes color when in contact with sunlight. However, only the blue and gold models have this ability.
- 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution
- Display with teardrop notch and 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 Platform
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 50 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 64 MP main sensor
- 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 5G, Wi-Fi, USB-C and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
- 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging
- Android 12 under FuntouchOS 12 interface
The Pro variant’s main difference is the chipset, adopting MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 and a larger 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate despite the same resolution. Another difference is that it has a fingerprint reader on the display, while the standard version is located on the power button.
At the rear, the camera set is the same as the vivo V25 with a triple camera module with a 64-megapixel main sensor with (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro. However, the front sensor is switched to a smaller one of 32 megapixels, but maintains autofocus.
On power, the vivo V25 Pro has a 4,830mAh battery pack with support for 66W fast charging. On the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 under the FuntouchOS 12 interface.
- 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution
- Hole-in camera and 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 Platform
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 64 MP main sensor
- 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 5G, Wi-Fi, USB-C and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
- 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging
- Android 12 under FuntouchOS 12 interface
So far, the phones have only been announced in the Indian market and only the Pro variant has been priced. Pre-sales started today and the devices will hit stores on August 25th. Check the official prices below:
- 8 + 128 GB: ₹35,999 (~R$2,340)
- 12 + 256 GB: ₹39,999 (~R$2,600)