Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro: this is how mobile phones that change color under sunlight

We continue with the presentations in the time frame of CES in Las Vegas, but not in the physical setting of the city of the State of Nevada. Now we travel to India, a place chosen by Vivo to present two super mid-range and high-end phones whose main particularity is in their design. Specifically, in the chosen material. We talk about the new Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro.

The new phones offer competitive specs at an eye-catching price, but the key is that fluorite crystal back for the gold models, a material that allows both phones to change color when we expose them to sunlight. Something not only eye-catching but clearly invites us not to cover them with a regular cover, at least not with an opaque cover. Let’s see what each of them offers us.

Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro data sheet

I live V23 I live V23 Pro Screen 6.44-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

90Hz refreshment

Notch top width 6.56-inch curved AMOLED

Ratio 19.9: 9

FullHD + at 2,376 x 1,080

90Hz refreshment

Notch top width Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G to 2.5GHz

ARM Mali G68 GPU MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G at 3GHz

ARM Mali G77 GPU Versions 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

Extended RAM 2.0 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

Extended RAM 2.0 Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.89

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.88

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.2

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera Main: 50 megapixels f / 2.0

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.28 105º 50 megapixels f / 2.0

8 megapixels f / 2.28 105º Battery 4,200 mAh

44W fast charge 4,300 mAh

44W fast charge System Android 12

Funtouch OS 12 Android 12

Funtouch OS 12 Connectivity Dual 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C Dual 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C Dimensions and weight 7.55 / 7.39 millimeters thick

181/179 grams 7.36 millimeters thick

171 grams Others On-screen fingerprint reader

Color-changing fluorite crystal On-screen fingerprint reader

Color-changing fluorite crystal Price From 355 euros to change From 460 euros to change

Vivo presents two mobiles that change color

Here we come across the new Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro that, even though they are different, are more similar than what could be guessed at first. For example, for construction purposes, the most striking of both. The two phones have a metal frame and a glass back with a matte effect that we can buy in two colors, either black or gold. But the key is in the golden model.

The fluorite crystal on the back changes color when exposed to the sun

The color that Vivo calls ‘Sunshine gold’ or ‘Golden sunbeam’ makes a lot of sense given that it is a coating with a material called fluorite crystal. That means the phone is gold per se But if we expose it to sunlight for 5 to 6 minutes we can see how it changes color. Something similar to sunglasses that darken in the sunlight, but here turning from gold to a gradient between blue and green, with the camera module remaining in the original gold.

This is the Vivo V23

As for the description of its raw characteristics, let’s start with the base model of the new range, the Vivo V23 that carries the MediaTek Dimensity 920 as a brain supported by two versions of RAM and internal storage: 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB. We do not have a tray for the microSD here but we do have an internal 4,200 mAh battery that charges at a maximum of 44W.

The screen is a 6.44-inch AMOLED 20: 9 with FullHD + resolution and with a 90Hz refresh rate, although the manufacturer does not specify what frequency we have on the touch panel. The screen has a wide notch at the top, similar to that of the iPhone, and that is used to charge up to two 50-megapixel f / 2.0 and 8-megapixel f / 2.28 front cameras, the latter a super wide angle with 105 degrees of aperture.

The rear cameras are formed by a sensor of 64 megapixels with f / 1.9 lens, an 8 megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 super wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel f / 2.4 super macro sensor. The phone carries the fingerprint reader behind the screen and offers dual 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB type C port. Here we find differences between the two colors in terms of thickness and weight, with 7.55mm and 181 grams being the color-changing model and 7.39mm and 179 grams the black model.

And so is the Vivo V23 Pro

We get to the older brother and here we have some changes from the basic one. For example, the chosen processor is the Dimensity 1200 5G although supported by the same two memory options: 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB. Also without microSD, by the way, and with a slightly larger 4,300 mAh battery that continues to charge at 44W. The phone, like the Vivo V23, arrives with Android 12 after Funtouch OS 12.

The screen here grows until 6.56 inch 19.9: 9, an AMOLED FullHD + also at 90Hz but in this case it is curved at the edges. The fingerprint reader is once again hidden behind the screen that maintains the wide upper notch to house the same dual front camera: 50 megapixels f / 2.0 and 8 megapixels f / 2.28 and 105º field of view.

The rear camera team grows in terms of its main sensor, here from 108 megapixels with f / 1.88 lens, and the other two 8-megapixel (super wide-angle, f / 2.2) and 2-megapixel (super macro, f / 2.4) cameras remain. We once again have dual 5G here in addition to Wifi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB type C port and what we do find is two models that measure and weigh exactly the same, regardless of the material we choose for the rear: 7, 36 millimeters and 171 grams.

Versions and prices of the Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro

The new models initially set foot in India and at the moment we have no news of a future arrival in our country, although the Vivo V21 5G is already touring our territory. While that is confirmed, we leave you with the prices for the phone, which vary depending on the memories but not depending on the color of the back. They are as follows:

Vivo V23 with 8GB / 128GB : 29,990 rupees or 355 euros to change

: 29,990 rupees or 355 euros to change Vivo V23 with 12GB / 256GB : 34,990 rupees or 415 euros to change

: 34,990 rupees or 415 euros to change Vivo V23 Pro with 8GB / 128GB : 38,990 rupees or 460 euros to change

: 38,990 rupees or 460 euros to change Vivo V23 Pro with 12GB / 256GB: 43,990 rupees or 520 euros to change

Via | GSMArena