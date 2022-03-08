Vivo V23 5G: the chameleon smartphone will be announced in Italy on March 24

“Save the date“as they say in these cases. Vivo will announce on March 24 in Italy its new V23 5G, the chameleon smartphone, which it launched in China earlier this year. Probably the “Pro” version will not be launched in Italy since it is not mentioned in the press release issued by the Chinese company.

The vivo V23 5G has a fairly unique feature of its kind: the back cover, in fact, changes color when exposed to direct sunlight. These color variations are made possible by Fluorite AG technology which required two years of research and development to be fine-tuned: exposure to the sun for a few seconds is enough to make the color change from gold to a blue hue. -green. The hue gradually returns to gold when direct exposure to the sun ends. The finish is also soft to the touch and resistant to fingerprints.

The display features a notch that integrates a dual camera, one with 50MP sensor and the other with an 8MP sensor with ultra wide angle optics. There is also a double flash to allow you to obtain brighter images in low light conditions. Among other features, a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G processor6.44 “FHD + AMOLED display and a 4,200 mAh with support for fast charging at 44W.



display : 6.44 “FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), AMOLED, 20: 9, HDR10 +, 90Hz, flat edges

: camera : rear : 64MP optics with f / 1.89 aperture 8MP with ultra wide angle f / 2.2 lens 2MP macro f / 2.4 front : 50MP with f / 2.0 lens + 8MP with ultra wide angle lens (105 degree viewing angle) f / 2.28, dual tone LED flash

: connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5Ghz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS / GLONASS, USB Type-C

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

At the moment there is still no information on the sale price and on the actual availability on the market. In China, we remember, the vivo V23 in 8 / 128GB version is sold for 29,900 Rs, about 350 euros at direct exchange, excluding taxes. There version 12 / 256GB is instead sold at 34,900 Rsaround 415 euros.