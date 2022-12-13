vivo V2 official: here is the new image processor that we will see on vivo X90

I live made official in China the image processor V2 during a launch event in which he revealed that he had worked alongside MediaTek to optimize the dialogue between the new ISP and the Dimensity family chips, in particular the recent top of the range Dimensity 9200.

The name, vivo V2, can be misleading: it is the third generation (not the latter) of the ISPs designed in house because it takes the legacy of V1 + and V1. An executive explained that v2, thanks to the dedicated SRAM cache, compared to classic DDR is capable of maximum energy consumption less than 99% and has a “energy efficiency report” to 200%.

vivo V2 comes with the algorithm Ultra Zoom EIS which uses IMU, OIS and EIS for a more effective zoom with the same image quality. There is also “zero latency” shooting (should work through motion detection) and Raw Enhance 2.0 (should improve high quality photos in poor lighting conditions).

The vivo chip V2 will debut with the X90 series: the presence on the Pro Plus variant is granted, but it is not certain that it is not part of the equipment of all the models that will make up the series. On X90 standard instead the debut of Dimensity 9200 is expected.