Vivo TWS 3 and 3 Pro get new teaser video after having confirmed launch date

With a launch confirmed to take place on November 22nd, the new members of the vivo TWS 3 line got a new teaser video. The material was shared on the Weibo social network this Friday morning. In addition to having the final design reinforced, the vivo TWS 3 line should have 360º surround spatial audio to deliver an even more immersive experience to users. Other important highlights include the presence of a codec to avoid music quality loss, Bluetooth technology with high bandwidth and bit rate that can reach up to 1.2 Mbps. The headphones should also have intelligent noise cancellation, body temperature monitoring (vivo TWS 3 Pro), feature for low latency in games and multi-device connection. Last but not least, the headphones use the Qualcomm S5 QCC5171+ chipset, 12.2 mm drivers and can have up to six hours of continuous playback.

vivo TWS 3 and 3 Pro get official launch date with Hi-Fi audio, Bluetooth 5.3 and more

Vivo confirmed this Wednesday (16) that it will launch a new generation of headphones truly wireless with advanced features, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the “Hi-Fi” line. High fidelity audio technology is a veteran in the Chinese manufacturer’s portfolio, but will hit a new mark with the launch of vivo TWS 3 and TWS 3 Pro. With official announcement confirmed for November 22nd, these will be the world’s first wireless headphones with Hi-Fi technology🇧🇷 The brand had previously revealed that it would launch a product with that title later this month, and we finally had confirmation of its discreet look that refers to the predecessor line, vivo TWS 2.

(Images: live/Weibo)

The images confirm the previous leak that showed both models of TWS headphones in two color options: bluish black and white. The launch date will coincide with the official presentation of vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro Plus, representing its new line of cell phones flagships equipped with Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

According to vivo, TWS 3 and TWS 3 Pro will offer spatial audio to deliver the maximum immersive experience to users, in addition to Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, ensuring reduction in sound distortions using ultra wide band🇧🇷 Other expected functions should include smart features and controls using gestures and taps on the headphones. For now, the headphones suggested prices have not been confirmed, but the manufacturer should present all its details and new products next Tuesday (22).

vivo TWS 3 and 3 Pro: the brand’s new wireless headphones have leaked renders

Vivo is expected to announce a new pair of wireless headphones in the Chinese market soon. According to the website information MySmartPrice unveiled last Sunday (13), the brand may announce the TWS 3 and TWS 3 Pro in event scheduled for November 22. Renders released by leaker Ishan Agarwal show that both headphone models truly wireless will have two color options: black and white. The TWS 3 will have a look reminiscent of Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro with shorter arms and a more compact case, but using silicone tips to ensure more comfort.

The white model has a glossy finish, while the black one is completely matte. The charging case has an LED battery indicator above the “vivo” logo. Both are very similar to their predecessors, vivo TWS 2, released in 2021.

As for the TWS 3 Pro, you can see that both color options have a glossy finish and sport a similar design to the standard model. For now, the specifications of each version have not been released to indicate the differences between the TWS 3 and TWS 3 Pro, but such details should be revealed next week.

It is possible to deduce that the TWS 3 Pro will offer more advanced features to guarantee a superior experience to the standard model, such as active noise cancellation and greater autonomy. The accessories are expected to be announced alongside the brand’s new generation of top-of-the-line phones, including the vivo X90, and its first wireless headset with Hi-Fi.

