Vivo T1 5G and official T1x: straight to the point both, following different paths

They are far from the technological refinements of the brand new Vivo X80 and X80 Pro, but after all, not all smartphones can be top of the range. So the new ones Vivo T1 5G and T1x they do not go too far and aim at the “hard”, at the substance, trying to combine valid technical prospectuses, albeit designed for different buyers, at attractive prices. The first macro difference between the two is evident already from the name: the first is capable of hooking the 5G infrastructure, the second instead is aimed at those who willingly exchange it for a more attractive price.

Vivo T1 5G is the classic mid-range product, with solid hardware and an aesthetic in line with the other proposals of the company, except for a notch clearly visible teardrop with a retro taste. On the other hand, the notch of Vivo T1x is a little more connected and harmonious. Both arrive in Malaysia in two colors, one black and one blue / blue, and we have no information on the possible marketing in Europe. Prices:

Vivo T1 5G from 1,299 RM – about 280 euros at the current exchange rate

Vivo T1x from 699 RM – about 150 euros at the current exchange rate.

VIVO T1 5G – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.44-inch AMOLED Full HD + HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits maximum brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage

: 6.44-inch AMOLED Full HD + HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits maximum brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 6 nanometer, vapor chamber cooling

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 6 nanometer, vapor chamber cooling memories : 8 GB of RAM (+4 virtual) and 128 GB of storage

: 8 GB of RAM (+4 virtual) and 128 GB of storage cameras : main rear: 64 MP f / 1.79 ultra wide rear: 8 MP f / 2.2 117 degrees rear macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 front: 16 MP f / 2.0

: connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, USB-C, no NFC, no 3.5mm audio jack input

: Dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, USB-C, no NFC, no 3.5mm audio jack input system operating : FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12

: FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 12 unlock : fingerprint reader in display

: fingerprint reader in display drums : 4,700 mAh with fast charging at 66 watts (50% in 18 minutes)

: 4,700 mAh with fast charging at 66 watts (50% in 18 minutes) colors : Turbo Black, Turbo Cyan

: Turbo Black, Turbo Cyan size And weight: 159.7 x 73.6 x 8.5 mm and 180 grams

VIVO T1X – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS