Vivo surprises with V23: the smartphone that changes color under the sunlight

Proposing something new in the smartphone market is not easy and the companies that try are at least worthy of mention. vivo has recently launched the line V23, composed of basic model and from Pro variant. The peculiarity of the new mid-range is that the back cover changes color when exposed to direct sunlight; not to overlook the dual camera for selfies integrated in the notch and including a double LED flash – a solution already introduced with the recent vivo S12 and S12 Pro.

More in detail, V23 and V23 Pro in Sunshine Gold color they have a rear body made with Fluorite AG technology which required two years of research and development to be fine-tuned. The finish is soft to the touch and resistant to fingerprints, but the real distinctive element of the back of the smartphone lies in the fact that it is sufficient to expose it to the sun for about thirty seconds to make the color change from gold to a blue hue – green, completely reversible process with a subsequent, gradual return to gold color.

The second element that vivo focuses on to launch its new smartphones is the double front camera enclosed in the notch: one with a 50MP and the second with a 8MP combined with an ultra wide angle lens. For the rest, these are two mid-range smartphones based on Mediatek platforms (Dimensity 1200 5G for V23 Pro and Dimensity 920 5G for V23), equipped with 6.44 "(V23) and 6.56" (V23 Pro) FHD + AMOLED screens and 4,200 (V23) and 4,300 mAh (V23 Pro) batteries, both with support for fast charging at 44W. Below are the detailed technical characteristics.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display V23: 6.44 “FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), AMOLED, 20: 9, HDR10 +, 90Hz, flat edges V23 Pro: 6.56 “FHD + (2376 x 1080 pixels), AMOLED, 19.8: 9, HDR10 +, 90Hz, touch sampling rate 240Hz, 1300 nits (peak), curved edges

soc : V23: Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G V23 Pro: Mediatek Dimensity 1200 5G

: memory configurations : 8GB LPDDR4X with 128GB of storage 12GB LPDDR4X with 256GB of storage

: camera : rear : V23 Pro: 108MP lens with f / 1.88 aperture + 8MP with ultra wide angle lens f / 2.2 + 2MP macro f2 / 2.4 V23: 64MP lens with f / 1.89 aperture + 8MP with ultra wide angle lens f / 2.2 + 2MP macro f / 2.4 front : 50MP with f / 2.0 lens + 8MP with ultra wide angle lens (105 degree viewing angle) f / 2.28, dual tone LED flash

: connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5Ghz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS / GLONASS, USB Type-C

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5Ghz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS / GLONASS, USB Type-C safety : fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen

: fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen battery : V23: 4,200 mAh V23 Pro: 4300 mAh support fast charging 44W

: colors : Stardust Black, Sunshine Gold (changes color in the sun)

: Stardust Black, Sunshine Gold (changes color in the sun) dimensions and weight : V23 Stardust Black color: 157.20 × 72, 42 × 7.39mm, 179 grams V23 Sunshine Gold color: 157.20 × 72.42 × 7.55mm, 181 grams V23 Pro: 159.46 × 73.27 × 7.36mm, 171grams

: operating system: Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

The vivo 23 and 23 Pro are expected to be commercialized in over 50 markets. It starts from India, Malaysia, Thailand, but the company has already confirmed the distribution in Europe in the coming months – maybe in time for the first spring trips in the open air, which will allow you to take advantage of the ” chameleonic ” capabilities of the particular body.