Vivo S17e is announced with Dimensity 7200 and 120 Hz AMOLED screen

After several rumors and leaks, vivo made the vivo S17e official in China. Shortly before launch, the cell phone had been accidentally listed on the Chinese manufacturer’s website, revealing all the details.
In terms of specifications, the vivo S17e features an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a MediaTek chipset with up to 12 GB of RAM and a dual camera module.
The vivo S17e features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, support for HDR10+, up to 1,300 nits of brightness, 120 Hz refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling.
Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 chipset with eight cores, Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory and UFS 2.2 internal storage. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the OriginOS 3 interface.
In the photographic set, the vivo S17e has a 64-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization and a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front sensor.
For security, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner. Already in power, the cell phone brings a battery unit of 4,600 mAh with support for fast charging of 66W. In the connectivity options, there are 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, USB-C port, NFC, stereo speaker and Hi-Res audio.
- 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 Platform
- 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM memory
- Internal storage up to 256 GB
- 16 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Auxiliary lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, USB-C port and NFC
- 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging
- Android 13 with OriginOS 3
Vivo S17e was announced only in China in gold, blue and black colors. Check the official prices below:
- 8GB + 128GB: ¥2,099 (~R$1,470)
- 8GB + 256GB: ¥2,299 (~R$1,600)
- 12GB + 256TB: ¥2,499 (~R$1,750)