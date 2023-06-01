Vivo S17, S17 Pro and official S17T: mid-range with an eye to the look

Vivo presented in China the S17 range composed by S17, S17T and S17 Pro. They share a large part of the technical specifications even if on S17T those notes are very few: the display Curved OLED on the sides with a resolution slightly higher than Full HD (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) and frequency refresh rate at 120 Hz, the 4,600 mAh battery with fast 80-watt wired charging or the included memories, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage. The differences most important are found on SoCs and cameras.
As for i SoC:
- S17T has a Dimensity 8050 from MediaTek
- S17 a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+
- S17 Pro a Dimensity 8200 from MediaTek
while here are the differences on the cameras:
- S17T
- primary rear: 50 MP f/2.0 with optical image stabilization (OIS)
- front and further rear na
- S17
- primary rear: 50 MP f/2.0 with OIS
- ultra-wide rear: 8 MP
- front: 50 MP f/2.0 with autofocus and dual LED flash
- S17 Pro
- primary rear: 50 MP Sony IMX766 f/1.88 and 1 µm pixels with OIS
- tele rear: 12 MP f/1.98 with 2x optical zoom
- ultra-wide rear: 8 MP
- front: 50 MP f/2.0 with autofocus and dual LED flash.
These i prices expected in China, where the Vivo S17 range will be on sale starting from 8 June:
- Vivo S17: from 2,499 yuan (330 euros at the current exchange rate) for the 8+256GB variant to 2,999 yuan (395 euros) for the 12+512GB variant
- Vivo S17 Pro: from 3,099 yuan (410 euros) for 8+256GB to 3,499 yuan (460 euros) for 12+256GB.
We have no information for the moment regarding the possible marketing in Europe.
VIVO S17 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- display: 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz, 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, SGS certified
- SoC: MediaTek Dimension 8200
- memories: 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256 or 512 GB of storage
- cameras:
- primary rear: 50 MP Sony IMX766 f/1.88 and 1 µm pixels with OIS
- tele rear: 12 MP f/1.98 with 2x optical zoom
- ultra-wide rear: 8 MP
- front: 50 MP f/2.0 with autofocus and dual LED flash
- unlock: in-display fingerprint reader
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB-C, NFC
- drums: 4,600mAh
- recharge: 80 watts
- size And weight: 164.2 x 74.4 x 7.5 mm, 188 grams.
VIVO S17 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- display: 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz, 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, SGS certified
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+
- memories: 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256 or 512 GB of storage
- cameras:
- primary rear: 50 MP Sony IMX766 f/1.88 and 1 µm pixels with OIS
- ultra-wide rear: 8 MP
- front: 50 MP f/2.0 with autofocus and dual LED flash
- unlock: in-display fingerprint reader
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB-C, NFC
- drums: 4,600mAh
- recharge: 80 watts
- size And weight: 164.2 x 74.4 x 7.5 mm, 186 grams.