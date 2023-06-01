Vivo S17, S17 Pro and official S17T: mid-range with an eye to the look

Vivo presented in China the S17 range composed by S17, S17T and S17 Pro. They share a large part of the technical specifications even if on S17T those notes are very few: the display Curved OLED on the sides with a resolution slightly higher than Full HD (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) and frequency refresh rate at 120 Hz, the 4,600 mAh battery with fast 80-watt wired charging or the included memories, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage. The differences most important are found on SoCs and cameras.

As for i SoC:

S17T has a Dimensity 8050 from MediaTek

S17 a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+

S17 Pro a Dimensity 8200 from MediaTek

while here are the differences on the cameras:

S17T primary rear: 50 MP f/2.0 with optical image stabilization (OIS) front and further rear na

S17 primary rear: 50 MP f/2.0 with OIS ultra-wide rear: 8 MP front: 50 MP f/2.0 with autofocus and dual LED flash



S17 Pro primary rear: 50 MP Sony IMX766 f/1.88 and 1 µm pixels with OIS tele rear: 12 MP f/1.98 with 2x optical zoom ultra-wide rear: 8 MP front: 50 MP f/2.0 with autofocus and dual LED flash.



These i prices expected in China, where the Vivo S17 range will be on sale starting from 8 June:

Vivo S17: from 2,499 yuan ( 330 euros at the current exchange rate) for the 8+256GB variant to 2,999 yuan (395 euros) for the 12+512GB variant

at the current exchange rate) for the 8+256GB variant to 2,999 yuan (395 euros) for the 12+512GB variant Vivo S17 Pro: from 3,099 yuan (410 euros) for 8+256GB to 3,499 yuan (460 euros) for 12+256GB.

We have no information for the moment regarding the possible marketing in Europe.

VIVO S17 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz, 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, SGS certified

: 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz, 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, SGS certified SoC : MediaTek Dimension 8200

: MediaTek Dimension 8200 memories : 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256 or 512 GB of storage

: 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256 or 512 GB of storage cameras : primary rear: 50 MP Sony IMX766 f/1.88 and 1 µm pixels with OIS tele rear: 12 MP f/1.98 with 2x optical zoom ultra-wide rear: 8 MP front: 50 MP f/2.0 with autofocus and dual LED flash

: unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader connectivity : 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB-C, NFC

: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB-C, NFC drums : 4,600mAh

: 4,600mAh recharge : 80 watts

: 80 watts size And weight: 164.2 x 74.4 x 7.5 mm, 188 grams.

VIVO S17 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS