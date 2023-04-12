Vivo S17 line may come with Snapdragon 778G, 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 8200

Update (4/12/2023) – HA

A recent leak revealed the possible chipsets that will power the new vivo S17e, S17 and S17 Pro models. According to a recent report, vivo S17e, S17 and S17 Pro have the model numbers V2285A, V2283A and V2284Arespectively. According to the tipster, the vivo S17 line will rival the OPPO Reno 10 series.

He added that the lineup will be powered by chipsets such as Snapdragon 778G, Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, but there are no official confirmations. The same chips are rumored to power the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ respectively. The informant also said that vivo S17 series will be announced sometime in May. It will be aimed at preparing consumers, who will aim to make the most of the 618 online shopping festival, which takes place around June 18 in China.

Original text (3/27/2023)

Vivo S17, S17 Pro and S17e have leaked details and launch schedule

The Chinese mobile phone manufacturer vivo is preparing for the launch of the line's devices S17. This week, new unofficial information about the models surfaced on the internet, in addition to a possible launch schedule. According to The Tech Outlook website, the vivo S17 line will consist of three smartphones: the S17, the S17 Pro and the S17e. These brand new devices will have model numbers V2283A, V2284A and V2285A respectively.





It is likely that some of these handsets will be launched as part of the Vivo V29 series in markets outside of China. Unfortunately, the detailed specifications of the three handsets are not yet available and may not even be 100% defined. However, The Tech Outlook source claimed that the vivo S17 will feature Super AMOLED panels with curved edges, in addition to color-changing rears. The main camera on the back will be equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS).




