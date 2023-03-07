Vivo S16, Pro and official S16e with three different processors | Prices China

Vivo S16, S16 Pro and S16e are official, as expected, the Chinese brand has announced the new series which for the moment will be marketed exclusively at home with prices ranging from 2,099 yuan (283 euros) of the basic model of the S16e to 3,599 yuan (486 euros) of the S16 Pro in the cut 12/512GB. We look forward to information regarding a possible marketing also on the European market.
The new series replaces the previous one consisting of the S15, S15 Pro and S15e models announced just seven months ago. S16 and S16 Pro both offer the same 6.78 inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate a 120Hzwhile S16e is slightly smaller with a diagonal of 6.62 inches. Processors change – Size 8200 for S16 Pro, Snapdragon 870 for S16 ed Exynos 1080 for S16e – while for all the battery from 4,600mAh with recharge up to 66W.
Different choices were also made for the photographic sector:
- S16 Pros: 50MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro | 50MP front
- S16: 64MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro | 50MP front
- S16e: 50MP main + 2MP depth + 2MP macro | 16MP front
VIVO S16 PRO
- display: Curved AMOLED 6.78″ FHD+, 20:9, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- processor: MediaTek Dimension 8200
- memory:
- 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
- 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1 expandable
- fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC, GPS
- audio: Hi-Res stereo
- os: Android 13 with OriginOS 3
- dual SIM: Yes
- cameras:
- front: 50MP, f/2.45, AF
- rear:
- Main 50MP Sony IMX766V, f/1.88, OIS
- 12MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2
- 2MP macro, f/2.4
- LED flashes
- battery: 4,600mAh, 66W charging
- dimensions and weight: 164.1×74.8×7.36mm for 182g
- colors: Starry Night Black, Sea Foam Green
ALIVE S16
- display: Curved AMOLED 6.78″ FHD+, 20:9, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- memory:
- 8/12GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128/256/512GB internal UFS 3.1 expandable
- fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC, GPS
- audio: Hi-Res stereo
- os: Android 13 with OriginOS 3
- dual SIM: Yes
- cameras:
- front: 50MP, f/2.45, AF
- rear:
- Main 64MP, f/1.89, OIS
- 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2
- 2MP macro, f/2.4
- LED flashes
- battery: 4600mAh, 66W charging
- dimensions and weight: 164.1×74.8×7.36mm for 182g
- colors: Starry Night Black, Sea Foam Green, Gradient
ALIVE S16E
- display: AMOLED 6.62″ FHD+, 20:9, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- processor: Exynos 1080
- memory:
- 8/12GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128 GB/ 256GB internal UFS 3.1 expandable
- fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
- connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, GPS
- os: Android 13 with OriginOS 3
- dual SIM: Yes
- cameras:
- front: 16MP, f/2
- rear:
- Main 50MP, f/1.8, OIS
- 2MP depth, f/2.4
- 2MP macro, f/2.4
- LED flashes
- battery: 4,600mAh, 66W charging
- dimensions and weight: 162.51×75.81×7.7mm (Black) / 7.8mm (Purple, Green) by 187.7g (Black) / 189g (Purple, Green)
- colors: Starry Night Black, Sea Foam Green, Hyacinth Purple
PRICES
- vivo S16e
- 8/128GB: 2,099 yuan, approximately 283 euros
- 8/256GB: 2,299 yuan, approximately 310 euros
- 12/256GB: 2,499 yuan, approximately 337 euros
- I live S16
- 8/128GB: 2,499 yuan, approximately 337 euros
- 8/256GB: 2,699 yuan, approximately 364 euros
- 12/256GB: 2,999 yuan, approximately 405 euros
- 12/512GB: 3,299 yuan, approximately 446 euros
- vivo S16 Pro
- 12/256GB: 3,299 yuan, approximately 446 euros
- 12/512GB: 3,599 yuan, approximately 486 euros