Vivo S16, Pro and official S16e with three different processors | Prices China

Vivo S16, S16 Pro and S16e are official, as expected, the Chinese brand has announced the new series which for the moment will be marketed exclusively at home with prices ranging from 2,099 yuan (283 euros) of the basic model of the S16e to 3,599 yuan (486 euros) of the S16 Pro in the cut 12/512GB. We look forward to information regarding a possible marketing also on the European market.

The new series replaces the previous one consisting of the S15, S15 Pro and S15e models announced just seven months ago. S16 and S16 Pro both offer the same 6.78 inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate a 120Hzwhile S16e is slightly smaller with a diagonal of 6.62 inches. Processors change – Size 8200 for S16 Pro, Snapdragon 870 for S16 ed Exynos 1080 for S16e – while for all the battery from 4,600mAh with recharge up to 66W.

Different choices were also made for the photographic sector:

S16 Pro: 50MP Sony IMX766V main + 12MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro | 50MP front

S16: 64MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro | 50MP front

S16e: 50MP main + 2MP depth + 2MP macro | 16MP front

VIVO S16 PRO

display: Curved AMOLED 6.78″ FHD+, 20:9, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

Yes cameras: front: 50MP, f/2.45, AF rear: Main 50MP Sony IMX766V, f/1.88, OIS 12MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2 2MP macro, f/2.4 LED flashes

ALIVE S16

display: Curved AMOLED 6.78″ FHD+, 20:9, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate

memory:

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

Yes cameras: front: 50MP, f/2.45, AF rear: Main 64MP, f/1.89, OIS 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2 2MP macro, f/2.4 LED flashes

ALIVE S16E

display: AMOLED 6.62″ FHD+, 20:9, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate

fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

dual SIM: Yes

Yes cameras: front: 16MP , f/2 rear: Main 50MP, f/1.8, OIS 2MP depth, f/2.4 2MP macro, f/2.4 LED flashes

