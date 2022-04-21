Vivo S15e fully unveiled: specifications, images and release date

Vivo S15e could be in the pipeline: in the past few hours the alleged complete technical data sheet has been leaked. It is a mid-range smartphone, in whose technical data sheet stands out presence of a Samsung SoC, to be precise an Exnos 1080 already quite old (it was presented in November 2020) but decidedly powerful, with performance comparable to that of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. Let’s recap the salient specifications of the chip:

Production process: 5 nm EUV

CPU: 1 core Arm Coretex-A78 @ 2.8 GHz 3 core Arm Cortex-A78 @ 2.6 GHz 4 core Arm Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz

GPU: Arm Mali-G78 MP10

NPU: up to 5.7 TOPS

Memory: LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 RAM

Modem: Integrated 5G Sub-6 / mmWave

Instead with regard to the smartphone itself the technical sheet is composed like this:

6.4 “AMOLED display, FHD + 1080p resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh, 409 pixels per inch density

SoC: Samsung Exynos 1080

RAM: 8GB, LPDDR4X

Storage: 128GB, UFS 3.1

Cameras: main rear: 50 MP secondary ultrawide: 13 MP secondary macro: 2 MP front: 16 MP, positioned in the drop notch of the display

Battery: 4,700 mAh

Maximum charging speed: 66W

Fingerprint scanner in the display

OS: Android 12 native, Origin OS Ocean customization (for China)

Colors: peach, blue, black

According to the sources of Mysmartprice who, in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal, shared the information exclusively, the smartphone will be presented in a few days – on April 25thto be precise, during an event whose highlight should be the new X80 flagship range, consisting of standard variant, Pro and Pro Plus. For the moment we have no more precise details on prices or on the possible arrival in our parts .