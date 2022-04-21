Vivo S15e fully unveiled: specifications, images and release date

Vivo S15e could be in the pipeline: in the past few hours the alleged complete technical data sheet has been leaked. It is a mid-range smartphone, in whose technical data sheet stands out presence of a Samsung SoC, to be precise an Exnos 1080 already quite old (it was presented in November 2020) but decidedly powerful, with performance comparable to that of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. Let’s recap the salient specifications of the chip:
- Production process: 5 nm EUV
- CPU:
- 1 core Arm Coretex-A78 @ 2.8 GHz
- 3 core Arm Cortex-A78 @ 2.6 GHz
- 4 core Arm Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz
- GPU: Arm Mali-G78 MP10
- NPU: up to 5.7 TOPS
- Memory: LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 RAM
- Modem: Integrated 5G Sub-6 / mmWave
Instead with regard to the smartphone itself the technical sheet is composed like this:
- 6.4 “AMOLED display, FHD + 1080p resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh, 409 pixels per inch density
- SoC: Samsung Exynos 1080
- RAM: 8GB, LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128GB, UFS 3.1
- Cameras:
- main rear: 50 MP
- secondary ultrawide: 13 MP
- secondary macro: 2 MP
- front: 16 MP, positioned in the drop notch of the display
- Battery: 4,700 mAh
- Maximum charging speed: 66W
- Fingerprint scanner in the display
- OS: Android 12 native, Origin OS Ocean customization (for China)
- Colors: peach, blue, black
According to the sources of Mysmartprice who, in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal, shared the information exclusively, the smartphone will be presented in a few days – on April 25thto be precise, during an event whose highlight should be the new X80 flagship range, consisting of standard variant, Pro and Pro Plus. For the moment we have no more precise details on prices or on the possible arrival in our parts .
