MobileAndroid

Vivo S15e fully unveiled: specifications, images and release date

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Vivo S15e could be in the pipeline: in the past few hours the alleged complete technical data sheet has been leaked. It is a mid-range smartphone, in whose technical data sheet stands out presence of a Samsung SoC, to be precise an Exnos 1080 already quite old (it was presented in November 2020) but decidedly powerful, with performance comparable to that of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. Let’s recap the salient specifications of the chip:

  • Production process: 5 nm EUV
  • CPU:
    • 1 core Arm Coretex-A78 @ 2.8 GHz
    • 3 core Arm Cortex-A78 @ 2.6 GHz
    • 4 core Arm Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz
  • GPU: Arm Mali-G78 MP10
  • NPU: up to 5.7 TOPS
  • Memory: LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 RAM
  • Modem: Integrated 5G Sub-6 / mmWave

Instead with regard to the smartphone itself the technical sheet is composed like this:

  • 6.4 “AMOLED display, FHD + 1080p resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh, 409 pixels per inch density
  • SoC: Samsung Exynos 1080
  • RAM: 8GB, LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128GB, UFS 3.1
  • Cameras:
    • main rear: 50 MP
    • secondary ultrawide: 13 MP
    • secondary macro: 2 MP
    • front: 16 MP, positioned in the drop notch of the display
  • Battery: 4,700 mAh
  • Maximum charging speed: 66W
  • Fingerprint scanner in the display
  • OS: Android 12 native, Origin OS Ocean customization (for China)
  • Colors: peach, blue, black
Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

According to the sources of Mysmartprice who, in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal, shared the information exclusively, the smartphone will be presented in a few days – on April 25thto be precise, during an event whose highlight should be the new X80 flagship range, consisting of standard variant, Pro and Pro Plus. For the moment we have no more precise details on prices or on the possible arrival in our parts .

Read:

Samsung Galaxy S22, the camera put under pressure in the analysis of DxOMark

Previous articleTop boxing promoter says Dan Kinahan’s company had no choice but to close
Next articleOfficial Samsung Galaxy Quantum 3: An M53 with a quantum chip
Abraham

Related articles

Tech News

PicWish, to edit and delete the background of an image online

There are many applications that are capable of erasing the background of a photo, something that is done...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecasts mild sunny days but rain is on the way

Dublin is set to enjoy more mild conditions with lovely sunshine and a great deal of dry weather. ...
Latest news

How metals markets can limit future meltdowns

Improving transparency, price buffers and internal communication would prevent crises like the nickel one The trading European metals...
Latest news

Inflation may sour Danone

Quarterly expectations exceeded, but there are clouds in the sky Danone experiences the fresh feeling of exceeding expectations....