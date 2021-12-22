Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro: more competition in the mid and high range, they have plenty of power and sport an almost traced design

There are two new Vivo phones on the market. Its about Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. Two models with Dimensity processors from MediaTek, displays with AMOLED panels and modules with several cameras that come to compete in the market for the throne of the upper-middle range.

In fact both models share quite a few specifications and it is up to the user to determine which one best suits their profile. And although for now they have been announced for the Chinese market, it is not ruled out that they end up reaching other countries and who knows if Spain.

Data sheet

I live S12 I live S12 Pro Screen 6.44 inch Full HD + AMOLED 90 Hz 6.56 inch Full HD + AMOLED 90 Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Storage 256 GB 128 or 256 GB RAM 8 or 12 GB 8 or 12 GB Rear camera 108 MP 8 MP wide angle 2 MP macro 108 MP 8 MP wide angle 2 MP macro Front camera 44 MP 8 MP wide angle 50 MP 8 MP wide angle Connectivity 5G SA / NSA BT 5.2 NFC 5G SA / NSA BT 5.2 NFC Operating system Android 11 customized by Vivo Android 11 customized by Vivo Battery 4,200mAh 44W 4,300mAh 44W Dimensions 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.4 mm 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 179 g 171 g Price About 390 euros to change About 430 euros to change

Power at a moderate price

These are two almost traced models and we must look at some details to find the differences. Aesthetically there is very little variation in weight and dimensions, and this is partly responsible for the screen, 6.44 inches in the normal model and 6.56 inches and also with a slight curve in the Pro. In both cases it is an AMOLED panel with support for 90 Hz and Full HD + resolution.

I live S12

Inside there are also differences and while in the S12 we find the MediaTek Dimensity 1100, the S12 Pro opts for the Dimensity 1200. In both cases we find a RAM of 8 or 12 GB and a maximum storage capacity of 256 GB.

In the photographic section they cannot be distinguished … or almost. The rear cameras are identical And both models adopt the same set of sensors with a 108-megapixel main, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro.

On the front camera they both have an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle on the selfie camera, but the main sensor is 44 megapixels in the Vivo S12 and 50 in the case of the Pro variant.

I live S12 Pro

Regarding the battery the Pro model wins by a few milliamps. Compared to the 4,200 mAh of the regular V12, the Pro has 4,300 mAh. Both have 44W fast charging.

Price and availability

Both the Vivo S12 and the S12 Pro have been presented in China at a price of 390 euros to change for first and ones 430 to change for Pro version and both in gold, blue and black colors. For now there is no news of a global launch, but we will have to be vigilant in case they arrive in Spain.

Via | GSMArena