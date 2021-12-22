Vivo S12 and S12 Pro official: focus strongly on selfies with the double front flash

I live has turned on the spotlight – it must be said – on new S12 and S12 Pro, officially presented today on the Chinese market (sales will begin on December 30), which share with the recent V21 5G1 (we have reviewed it) a “bright feature”. We are talking about the presence not only of two front cameras for the selfie enclosed in a notch, but also from two LED flashes hidden in the frame around the display which, if necessary, are activated to allow self-portraits to be obtained even in the most difficult lighting conditions.
The technical sheet of I live S12 it consists of a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, a screen 6.44-inch AMOLED with refresh rate a 90 Hz (and sample rate at 180 Hz) and a 4,200 mAh battery with fast charging at 44 W. Available memory configurations are two 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage, or 12 GB of RAM combined with 256 GB of storage , for a price respectively 2,799 yuan and 2,999 yuan, or the equivalent of approx 390 And 420 euros.
And the cameras? The rear module – an almost square plate – includes three sensors: the main one is from 108 MP (f / 1.9), the ultra wide angle from 8 MP (f / 2.2) and the macro from 2 MP (f / 2.4). The two selfie cam, on the other hand, are from 44 MP (f / 2.0) e 8 MP (f / 2.3).
Vivo S12 Pro has a screen AMOLED curved at the edges from the wider diagonal than its younger brother, equal to 6.56 in: the refresh rate is still of 90 Hz, but increases the sampling frequency of the touch (240 Hz). The SoC is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 flanked by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.