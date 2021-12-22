Vivo S12 and S12 Pro official: focus strongly on selfies with the double front flash

I live has turned on the spotlight – it must be said – on new S12 and S12 Pro, officially presented today on the Chinese market (sales will begin on December 30), which share with the recent V21 5G1 (we have reviewed it) a “bright feature”. We are talking about the presence not only of two front cameras for the selfie enclosed in a notch, but also from two LED flashes hidden in the frame around the display which, if necessary, are activated to allow self-portraits to be obtained even in the most difficult lighting conditions.

For the rest, these are two devices that are very similar to each other in appearance, but with some decisive differences above and below the body. The cheapest model, Vivo S12, in fact has flat and square edges (in iPhone 12 and 13 style), while Vivo S12 Pro has them curved, to support the display.
Vivo S12 with its flat edges on the left, Vivo S12 Pro with its curved edges on the right.

The technical sheet of I live S12 it consists of a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, a screen 6.44-inch AMOLED with refresh rate a 90 Hz (and sample rate at 180 Hz) and a 4,200 mAh battery with fast charging at 44 W. Available memory configurations are two 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage, or 12 GB of RAM combined with 256 GB of storage , for a price respectively 2,799 yuan and 2,999 yuan, or the equivalent of approx 390 And 420 euros.

I live S12

And the cameras? The rear module – an almost square plate – includes three sensors: the main one is from 108 MP (f / 1.9), the ultra wide angle from 8 MP (f / 2.2) and the macro from 2 MP (f / 2.4). The two selfie cam, on the other hand, are from 44 MP (f / 2.0) e 8 MP (f / 2.3).

VIVO S12 PRO

 

Vivo S12 Pro has a screen AMOLED curved at the edges from the wider diagonal than its younger brother, equal to 6.56 in: the refresh rate is still of 90 Hz, but increases the sampling frequency of the touch (240 Hz). The SoC is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 flanked by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

To improve is also the front photographic compartment, with a 50 MP (f / 2.0) and one from 8 MP (f / 2.3). However, the equipment of the triple camera remains identical rear (and therefore 108 + 8 + 2 MP), while the battery capacity increases – 4,300 mAh – and the relative reload speed of 44W. Compared to the basic model, the prices: for the 8 + 256 GB version, 3,399 yuan are needed, ie approx 470 euros, while it takes 3,699 yuan – approx 515 euros – for the 12 + 256 GB one.

