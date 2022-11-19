Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Vivo publishes photographs taken with the cameras of the X90 Pro Plus and the result is impressive

Vivo X90 Pro is certified with Dimensity 9200, 16 GB of RAM and AMOLED screen
Scheduled to launch next month, the vivo X90 Pro Plus recently appeared on the Geekbench platform under the identification number V2227A revealing details about the smartphone’s technical sheet. As stated in the listing, the device must be equipped with an octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 3.19 GHz.

In addition to the advanced processor, the manufacturer should also highlight the quad camera system by introducing a primary sensor sony IMX989 a 50-megapixel one-inch camera, another 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 50-megapixel telephoto and a 64-megapixel periscopic camera.

Although it has not confirmed the rumors about the X90 Pro Plus, the Asian brand has recently released some samples of photographs taken with the device. The images suggest that the cameras have been optimized to ensure high quality regardless of the capture mode, be it macro or zoom.

In one of the photos, it can be seen that vivo adopted the Tilt-shift technique, an option that consists of recording images so that the scenery appears to be a miniature or model — this mode was applied to the photo of the boat on the water.

photo samples

