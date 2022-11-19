Vivo publishes photographs taken with the cameras of the X90 Pro Plus and the result is impressive

Scheduled to launch next month, the vivo X90 Pro Plus recently appeared on the Geekbench platform under the identification number V2227A revealing details about the smartphone’s technical sheet. As stated in the listing, the device must be equipped with an octa-core chipset with a maximum clock speed of 3.19 GHz.

In addition to the advanced processor, the manufacturer should also highlight the quad camera system by introducing a primary sensor sony IMX989 a 50-megapixel one-inch camera, another 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 50-megapixel telephoto and a 64-megapixel periscopic camera.