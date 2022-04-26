Vivo presents the new mobile series, X80

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo has presented the new Vivo X80 series. Two models, standard and Prowhich will lead their catalog of general line smartphones by features.

Vivo has had a remarkable month in product presentation with the announcement in society of its first folding X Fold, its first tablet and also the spectacular X Note ‘phablet’. Rounding off these spring presentations and as has happened in previous years, now comes the new for mass consumption.

Live X80

It is a terminal with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, a native resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Its chipset is the Dimension 9000 from MediaTek. An engine that has placed itself among the best for Android devices in its own right and is a powerful rival to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The X80 is offered with 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options with three internal storage options, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB, connected to the UFS 3.1 interface. It does not have support for microSD memories.

It has a system of triple sensor rear camera, with a main 50 MP that has optical image stabilization, another 12 MP ultra wide angle and the third for 12 MP self-portrait. The front camera for selfies is 32MP, f/2.45.

The Vivo X80 has a battery of 4500mAh which supports 80W fast charging using the company’s proprietary charging technology. It has support for 5G and 4G networks, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data.

I live X80 Pro

The top version of the series is very similar in general design to the previous one (although it is a bit heavier) and its screen size is the same, 6.78 inches. From here it improves components such as the resolution of the screen that rises to 3200 x 1440 pixels.

As for the engine, it maintains the Dimensity 9000, but also adds the possibility of using the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 from Qualcomm. You can also equip 8GB and 12GB with two storage variants, 256GB and 512GB both UFS 3.3.

The rear camera has also been improved with an ISOCELL GNV main sensor and the addition of a fourth sensor. The battery capacity is slightly higher at 4,700 mAh, while the connectivity is the same as the general model.

Versions and prices Vivo X80

Both versions are delivered in three color options (black, turquoise and orange) and with the OriginOS operating system based on Android 12. They are already available in China with the following versions and prices in exchange for yuan: