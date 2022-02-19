vivo presents the Funtouch OS 12, the new interface based on Android 12

vivo presented Funtouch OS 12 its revamped user interface based on Android 12 which, in addition to new features, allows greater possibilities for customization. Not only that, Funtouch OS 12 also improves performance as well strengthens both the privacy and security of the user.

Among the other novelties of the Funtouch OS 12 we find a new grid layout, Extended RAM 2.0 function which allows for better performance, and a new Nano Music Player which offers support for the main music apps in Europe. As for the customization possibilities, the Funtouch OS 12 integrates new widgets that allow you to organize the home screen with slideshows, reminders and notes with stickers of your favorite color.

Funtouch OS 12 is based on Android 12, the latest release of the operating system released by Google last October. Android 12 offers several new features including improved system security and privacy through greater control over data access. Among these, for example, the possibility of decide which apps can access the microphone and camera: in this case, a microphone or camera icon is shown when either or both are in use.

The update also shows users which apps have accessed camera, microphone or location in the last 24 hours and makes it easier to manage each app’s permissions directly. Advanced location controls also allow the user to decide whether to provide apps with their exact or approximate location.

vivo has announced that the entire range of its products sold in Europe will receive the update to Android 12. In detail, X60 Pro and V21 5G have already received the update at the end of January, Y21 and Y72 5G will be updated by the end of February and X51 5G, Y33s, Y21s, Y70, Y20s and Y11s. they will be updated from the end of April 2022.

vivo, as well as other manufacturers, has partnered with Google as part of Android 12 Developer Preview Program which allowed to have early access to the new Android release and the fairly short times with which the official update will be released are a direct consequence of it.