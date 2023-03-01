5G News
Vivo Pad 2 expected to launch with Dimensity 9000 chip in April, according to leaks

By Abraham
Vivo Pad 2 expected to launch with Dimensity 9000 chip in April, according to leaks
Vivo Pad 2 tablet should be launched with platform chip Dimension 9000 from the MediaTek. The information comes from the portal digital chat station, who spoke about the next launch of the Chinese manufacturer for the category. In this sense, it will replace the first model, launched in 2022.

The first generation, however, hit the market with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor. Therefore, the presence of a MediaTek model will be new in this line of branded devices. Other specs on the previous generation model include a 2K resolution display and 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablet released last year also has 8,040mAh of battery, as well as a 13MP main camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front of it is 8MP. It even arrived with 8GB and RAM and internal storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

The other characteristics of vivo Pad 2, however, were not revealed beyond the processor. Even so, it is worth remembering that more devices in this category will be launched with the same chip. For example, OPPO Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad will also arrive with this platform, the latter being confirmed to start sales in April.


This live model, however, has not yet had a confirmed release date. But, it is speculated that it should be announced together with the X Fold 2, the first foldable with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The cell phone is expected to be launched in April, in an event that should also feature the arrival of the X Flip.

