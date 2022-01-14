vivo NEX 5 7 “with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 5x periscope: too good to be true?

I live could present the top of the range NEX 5 in the course of 2022: the fourth brand in the world by number of shipments would have in fact postponed the debut of the smartphone to the new year, after the initial plans foresaw the announcement as early as 2021. Little is known about NEX 5, so much so that there are those who doubt that it will actually arrive on the market. From Weibo However, there are encouraging signs, which begin to outline the characteristics of the device.
vivo NEX 5 is expected to rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, and be equipped with one periscope lens able to get to a zoom 5x. Probably this is the result of the collaboration between the producer and Zeiss, born in December 2020 and which we find for example on X60 Pro, a smartphone that also arrived in our country last spring.
Among the other features that emerged, the huge display from ben stands out 7 inch, which apparently could be curved on all four sides. It is unlikely that it has a camera immersed under the screen: confirmations about it – or at least more precise details – at the moment there are none.
NEX 5 should finally be water resistant (with or without certification, this is not known) and recharge quickly up to 50W. In summary:
- 7 “display curved on all four sides
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform
- camera with 5x periscope lens
- battery with 50W charging
- waterproof
The last NEX presented live dates back to March 2020: it was the 3S 5G, smartphone that we also had the opportunity to try.