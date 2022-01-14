vivo NEX 5 7 “with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 5x periscope: too good to be true?

vivo NEX 5 is expected to rely on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, and be equipped with one periscope lens able to get to a zoom 5x . Probably this is the result of the collaboration between the producer and Zeiss , born in December 2020 and which we find for example on X60 Pro, a smartphone that also arrived in our country last spring.

THE POSSIBLE FEATURES

Among the other features that emerged, the huge display from ben stands out 7 inch, which apparently could be curved on all four sides. It is unlikely that it has a camera immersed under the screen: confirmations about it – or at least more precise details – at the moment there are none.

NEX 5 should finally be water resistant (with or without certification, this is not known) and recharge quickly up to 50W. In summary:

7 “display curved on all four sides

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform

camera with 5x periscope lens

battery with 50W charging

waterproof

The last NEX presented live dates back to March 2020: it was the 3S 5G, smartphone that we also had the opportunity to try.