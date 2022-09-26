vivo launches its first folding smartphone X Fold with an almost invisible screen crease

- Advertisement -

The company vivo has launched its smartphone, the vivo X Fold, that reduces the central crease (so feared in folding) while increasing the durability of the hinge to the maximum.

In addition, the smartphone offers a complete flagship experience thanks to its excellent screen, as well as its processor, battery life and an image capture system developed together with ZEISS.

300,000 folds thanks to an aerospace-grade hinge

One of the key elements in the design of a folding smartphone is a durable hinge. As this directly contributes to the overall performance and user experience on these types of devices, vivo made sure to integrate an aerospace-grade folding wing hinge.

This technology was tested by TÜV Rheinland, observing not only the hinge but also the fold of the screen. Both passed the test by a wide margin, after being folded and unfolded more than 300,000 times.

According to vivo lab research, an active user will unfold and fold the device approximately 80 times a day, which means that vivo X Fold can be used without problem for 10 years.

The X Fold’s hinge contains 174 parts and incorporates six layers of aviation-grade materials, including liquid metal and high-strength steel, that provide superior impact resistance, as well as resistance to bending and corrosion.

To optimize the fold, the vivo X Fold uses a floating intermediate plate design, which supports the central fold of the screen. Thus, the screen can be flatter when unfolded, and the middle plate lowers when folded, leaving enough space for the screen to fold safely.

The X Fold uses tough display glass with a unique interlocking structure, as well as an industry-leading 2.3-millimeter radius of curvature. The teardrop-shaped hinge allows the crease in the center of the screen to not only not bulge, but is practically indistinguishable.

Two 120Hz screens and E5 material for brilliant visibility

To ensure that we offer the best foldable smartphone experience, vivo has integrated a 8″ folding main screen inside and a 6.53″ screen on the outside of the device.

The vivo X Fold supports a 120Hz refresh rate on both the main and external screens, and uses E5 luminous materialensuring a smooth viewing experience and optimized power consumption.

vivo has also developed its own color calibration scheme, so the accuracy with which color is reproduced on both displays is nearly identical. All of this contributed to the X Fold achieving 19 DisplayMate records and an overall A+ level certification, which is higher than the current industry level.

The X Fold is also the world’s first foldable smartphone, with a Dual 3D ultrasonic fingerprint reader, Support fingerprint unlock on both screens. In addition to convenience, the device offers improved fingerprint recognition and increases unlock speed by 38% compared to traditional photoelectric mechanisms.

Flagship, inside and out

To ensure that the hardware performance is up to the device, vivo has included the new generation of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors with a 4 nanometer MEP SoC, which offers an improvement of up to 10% over the previous generation of Qualcomm.

GPU processing speed has been increased by 30%, backed with UFS 3.1 flash storage and enhanced LPDDR5 memory, which enables the vivo X Fold to have completely smooth performance and data read/write.

vivo has integrated a 4600mah battery, which enables nearly 21 hours of continuous calling, 12 hours of video conferencing, or 8 hours of mobile gaming.

The X Fold also incorporates live FlashCharge 66W which allows users to recharge the battery to 50% in just 17 minutes and a full charge in 37 minutes.

In addition, the folding has 50W Wireless FlashCharge industry leading, allowing a 10% charge in 5 minutes and a full charge in 53 minutes. It can also be used to charge other devices as the X Fold supports 10W wireless reverse charging.

Exceptional photography, with a camera system co-designed with ZEISS

The vivo X Fold imaging system has been jointly designed by vivo and ZEISS. It features ZEISS-certified lenses, as well as the exclusive ZEISS T* coatingwhich contributes to better overall optical performance of the lens through better scattering and flare reduction, so users can take full advantage of the performance of high-resolution sensors.

The X Fold is equipped with a four camera setup of different focal lengths, benefiting from ZEISS Natural Color Calibration, ZEISS Texture Capture and other proprietary effects, enabling clear and realistic photography, whether shooting close-ups or distant landscapes.

Modern aesthetics and Asian philosophy, hand in hand

The design concept of the X Fold comes from the Asian philosophy, integrating cSimple squares and circles in smartphone design. Combining these geometric shapes, through staggered layers and different materials and textures, the designers sought to bring out the dynamism in the X Fold.

At the same time, the flip phone includes details such as silent keys with contrast colors, frosted metal middle frames, two-color stitching and embossed textures, so users can enjoy the duality of visual and haptic feedback.

The vivo X Fold will be exclusively available in China for now, in two colors: a classic blue or a soothing shade of gray.



