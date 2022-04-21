Vivo is serious about taking unique photos: the new Vivo V1+ is a chip that will improve shots

The evolution of Vivo’s first processor, the Vivo V1, is already on the street: the brand has unveiled the Vivo V1+, a sort of coprocessor with ISP main task which will be combined with the main SoC of the future Vivo X80. This phone will mount the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

With the need to distinguish themselves from other manufacturers, each brand of smartphones is developing its own processors for phones. Some, like Samsung, Google or Huawei, they have their own multiprocessors as brains, others have started with other smaller chips, such as the one that manages taking pictures and video, the so-called ISP. Vivo has decided to delve into the coprocessor in the process of improving its next high-end.

Vivo V1+ and MediaTek Dimensity 9000: a range tandem premium

The Vivo V1+ is specially designed to collaborate with MediaTek SoCs

Vivo entered the field of semiconductors with its first V1, a processor intended for photographic tasks that ended up mounted on the Vivo X70. For the evolution, the company has worked closely with MediaTek on track to bring photo enhancements to upcoming phonesalthough the Vivo V1+ will not be limited to multimedia capture.

As Vivo has revealed on the Weibo social network, its new Vivo V1+ is a coprocessor that will share the tasks of the main processor, in principle MediaTek SoCs (although it can also work with Qualcomm ones). As shown by both companies, the Vivo V1+ will process the images and videos taken with the camera to enhance lighting, improve detail, and optimize the shot as a whole. Everything faster and more efficiently.

More than 300 people worked on the development of the coprocessor for 350 days to adapt its operation to MediaTek’s most powerful SoC, the Dimensity 9000. The new chip includes 32 MB SRAM, 8 GB/s data transfer, can improve lighting in environments with only 1 lux, improves white balance accuracy by 12%, increases accuracy in color processing and increases the detail of the result, always according to Vivo. In addition, the company claims that it can increase the compatibility of games with high screen refresh rates.

In principle, the Vivo V1+ coprocessor will be integrated into the next range premium Of the brand, the Vivo X80. This one has April 25 marked in China as the date of presentation.

More information | Weibo

Via | GSMArena