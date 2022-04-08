Vivo expands the range of Y-series smartphones with the new Y55 5G | Prices

After launching the Y76 5G last February, vivo has further expanded its Y range by announcing the availability in Italy of its new Y55 5G, a mid-range smartphone based on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 interface.

vivo Y55 5G is available in WINDTRE Stores, in promotion until May 8, included with the “DI PIU ‘LITE” offer which includes 50 Giga in 5G, unlimited minutes and 200 SMS for 12.99 euros per month. Alternatively, you can buy it Y55 5G also in a single solution for € 279.90.

Among the main features of this smartphone we find a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor 2GHz supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable built-in memory. Extended RAM 2.0 technology allows you to draw up to 1GB of space from physical memory to add to RAM. The display is a 6.58-inch ISP LCD with FHD + resolution (1080×2408 pixels) with a drop notch that integrates an 8 megapixel camera with opening f / 1.8.

On the back there is a triple camera with a main sensor from 50 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture and Eye Autofocus technology, able to maintain a clear focus on the eyes of subjects even when they are in motion, flanked by a 2 megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 aperture, useful for detecting the depth of field, and a third , again from 2 megapixels, with macro optics and f / 2.4 aperture.

On the software side, the camera is also equipped with a Super Night Mode which optimizes noise reduction and frame merging algorithms. This mode is also available on the front camera. There Dual View mode, instead, it allows you to record video with the front and rear cameras at the same time.





vivo Y55 5G h aut weight of 188 grams, a thickness of 8.25 mm and integrates a 5000mAh battery (typical) with 18W fast charging. This smartphone is among the thinnest in its price range and the fingerprint reader integrated into the side power button allows for quick and precise unlocking.

Y55 5G is available in the Starlight Black finish featuring an innovative glitter engraving technique that adds sheen to the matte finish making the surface highly resistant to dust and fingerprints.



DATA SHEET