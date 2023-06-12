HomeTech NewsVivo ends smartphone sales in Germany after other Chinese companies leave the...

Vivo ends smartphone sales in Germany after other Chinese companies leave the country

Tech News
Vivo ends smartphone sales in Germany after other Chinese companies leave the country
1686562558 vivo ends smartphone sales in germany after other chinese companies.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Chinese smartphone maker vivo has apparently abandoned the German market for good. The information was confirmed by more than one consumer last weekend.

According to reports on social networks, the company simply stopped listing new smartphones on its official website and has not been launching new ones in the country for a few months now.

With that, the company is following the same path as OPPO and OnePlus, since the companies were also forced to leave the German market after a patent dispute with Nokia.

- Advertisement -
Image/reproduction: vivo website in Germany.

For the time being, vivo has yet to comment on the matter and does not clarify whether the change is temporary or permanent. In any case, a German website talked to people who work at the company and only got a vague position:

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, a cheap Android tablet for the mid-range

Unfortunately, vivo products are not available in Germany at the moment. Therefore, no information about our products will be available on our German website. If you use a vivo product, you can continue to rely on our customer service. You will also receive future software updates.

That is, the brand is only committed to maintaining support for devices already on the market, something that is generally protected by consumer code.

Commenting on the matter, the same sources from vivo claim that the brand is leaving Germany due to the lawsuit filed by Nokia. This is because the Finnish company accuses the Chinese of violating WLAN patents on its smartphones.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X