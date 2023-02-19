Vivo Easy starts selling Twitch daily rates; users get five for free

In recent days, Vivo Easy has expanded the options of applications with daily rates for unlimited access without discounting data. This time, Twitch entered as one of the options in the operator’s fully digital plan. The price of a daily video gamer platform costs R$ 2.49. If you prefer to purchase the pack with 30, the cost becomes R$ 24.90 – equivalent to ten, which lowers the proportional unit value.

This option is also on launch promotion. If the user purchases the 30 Twitch daily, he will earn 50% cashback. That is, you will have a credit of R$ 12.45 to purchase other apps, internet or voice/SMS. - Advertisement - Another of Vivo’s initiatives for this start of Twitch sales is to give customers five free nights. Thus, they will be able to experience access to the video platform, something similar to what was done at the time of the inclusion of TikTok.

Vivo Easy consists of a 100% digital plan, whose migration and management occur entirely through the application – downloaded through the links located on the card below the text. It allows users to purchase services that never expire, or subscribe to Easy Prime for a closed package of benefits. So, did you like the news on Vivo’s digital plan? Give us your opinion!

