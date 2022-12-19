Vivaldi made the integration of Mastodon in its desktop browser

Since its release, Mastodon had flown under the radar of other social media platforms. However, this year the situation seems to have changed, since the platform experienced a sudden increase in the number of subscribed users, many of them coming from Twitter.

And it is that, after the acquisition of this platform by Elon Musk and the series of changes that occurred within the company, many people chose to migrate to other platforms, Mastodon being one of the chosen ones.

In this way, Mastodon is going through a good moment, because it was reported that the Vivaldi browser has been the first to integrate this platform into the sidebar of the desktop version of the browserso that users have the facility to see there the publications of the accounts that they follow in this social network.

While Mastodon gives users the opportunity to make short Twitter-style posts, Mastodon distinguishes itself as a decentralized service that works within a open source protocol. This means that each user can have the opportunity to create and manage their own server or instance and allow people to join it based on certain conditions or criteria previously established. Once joined to the instance, the person will be able to communicate with users from other instances, in addition to following them and seeing their publications.

Thus, with the latest update received, Vivaldi users will now be able to access Vivaldi Social from the sidebar, and can also do this with other Mastodon instances of their choice.

So that when using this panel to access any instance of Mastodon, it generates a split screen view.