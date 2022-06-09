Vivaldi browser incorporated an email reader with calendar and feed reader included

The difference between a web browser and an Internet suite is the number of accessory tools that these applications offer in addition to the option to view portals. An example of this is what was previously offered by projects like Mozilla’s SeaMonkey or previous versions of Opera.

Recovering this old dynamic, Vivaldi announced the implementation of an important change, full of nostalgia. The web browser now has an integrated email client, which has a calendar and feed reader.

Vivaldi bets on a dynamic that had been lost over the years

The emergence and subsequent consolidation of smartphones, plus the natural evolution of the web, led to the loss of prominence and even the disappearance of proposals such as the old Internet suites mentioned at the beginning.

In this context, Vivaldi launched his own email client built-in free in the browser, Mail 1.0. This tool comes hand in hand with the integrated Vivaldi Calendar and Feed Reader utilities.

Vivaldi Mail 1.0 allows, like other mail clients, users to take advantage of the option to add multiple email accounts at once, including Google accounts and existing calendar services.

The purpose of this implementation, as stated by the same company when launching this novelty, is that users will acquire the ability to organize their emails and manage their schedules, task lists, sources and more, without the need to leave their browser.

The email reader bears similarities to Outlook and other well-known clients. Its use is intuitive and should not be something alien to its users.

The messages stored in the linked accounts are indexed locally, which means that each search carried out will be executed entirely from the computer, without sending requests to external servers. In addition, for the organization of messages, this client has eight different sections to choose from.

For its part, the feed reader works with RSS technologies and the Atom standard and the calendar, in addition to being able to be used through online accounts, can be used offline.

To activate this mode in Vivaldi, it is necessary to choose the “Full loader” layout when installing it, or choose the “Enable mail, calendars and fonts” option in the settings of an existing installation of the browser.

As in the old days with Opera, the rescue of this dynamic and the similarities with that referent are haphazard. Recall that the company behind Vivaldi was founded by the co-founder and former CEO of Opera, Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner.

This implementation is already available in Vivaldi, both in its versions for Windows, macOS or Linux.