Vivaldi 6.1: Bing Chat Access, Workspaces, and Browser Enhancements

Vivaldi, the highly customizable web browser, has just released its latest version, Vivaldi 6.1. This release brings several new features and improvements, including access to Bing Chat without downloading Microsoft Edge, improvements to workspaces, and the ability to quickly copy and share links. Let’s explore these updates and how they benefit users.

Access to Bing Chat from Vivaldi

One of the most notable new features in Vivaldi 6.1 is the ability to access Bing Chat directly from the browser, without the need to install Microsoft Edge. Vivaldi has implemented functionality that allows you to impersonate Microsoft Edge when visiting Bing, which opens the doors for Vivaldi users to enjoy this feature without having to switch browsers. This removes barriers to access and provides more options for users who want to use Bing Chat.

Overcoming Discrimination on the Web

Vivaldi has faced discrimination from some websites due to its user agent. In an attempt to improve compatibility with websites and take advantage of optimizations designed for Google Chrome, Vivaldi had impersonated Chrome in the past. However, this has led to blocks on some counterfeit-detecting websites. With the new version, Vivaldi is determined to announce himself for what he is, without being ashamed of it. Although the current state of the internet presents challenges, Vivaldi is committed to delivering a high-quality browsing experience without compromise.

Organized Work Spaces

Vivaldi 6.1 also brings improvements to workspaces, a feature introduced in version 6.0 of the browser. Workspaces allow users to quickly organize and switch between groups of tabs, helping to keep the tab bar uncluttered and reduce distractions. Now, with the new update, users have the ability to reorder workspaces based on their preferences, giving them greater flexibility in managing tabs. This enhancement allows users to further personalize their browsing experience and increase their productivity.

Easy link sharing

The new version of Vivaldi also introduces a feature that makes it easy to share links. Now it is possible to select multiple tabs and copy the links of all of them with a simple click. This is useful for quickly sharing content with friends or colleagues, whether it’s a hotel search or a travel itinerary. This feature is also available in workspaces, giving you more flexibility to share information efficiently.

Coming soon on iOS

In other news, Vivaldi has recently released a beta version of its browser for iOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad. Although the beta version is in the process of being improved, Vivaldi is excited to bring its customizable browsing experience to iOS users. The company is inviting users to test the beta version and send your feedback to further improve the application.

