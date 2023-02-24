5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftVivaldi 5.7 now supports YouTube background playback

Vivaldi 5.7 now supports YouTube background playback

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Vivaldi 5.7 now supports YouTube background playback
1677184643 vivaldi 57 now supports youtube background playback.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The latest Android update of Vivaldi 5.7 added support for YouTube video playback in the background, even for non-premium subscribers.

The Chromium-based browser is now capable of playing video and audio from any website, including YouTube, bypassing the requirement for a Premium subscription for those who want to catch up on their favorite content. According to Vivaldi, YouTube’s background playback was a “highly requested feature” and can be enabled using a button in the app’s settings.

For that, you need to go to Settings > Allow background audio playback > Enable.

Screenshot shows setting that enables background video playback on YouTube (Image: 9to5Google/Playback)
- Advertisement -

From here, when you launch YouTube and minimize while a video is playing, you’ll be able to listen as you would with a premium subscription. However, without the extra service, the user will still receive ads that interrupt playback.

Another novelty of Vivalde 5.7 is that it turn off autoplay web video by default, which should also help reduce mobile data usage.

Screenshots show blocking autoplay, site dimension customization and synchronization reminders (Image: 9to5Google/Reproduction)

The update also brings speed and performance improvements, and brings the ability to scale the sites to suit the user’s screen through the Accessibility section. Finally, the sync reminders were also added in the browser and after 10 hours of use, Vivaldi asks for the feature. For those more bothered, the pop-up can be disabled.

Vivaldi 5.7 for Android is now available for download from the Google Play Store.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Average long-term US mortgage rate jumps to 6.5% this week

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level since...
Tech News

Windows 11 desktop watermarks start appearing on unsupported systems

Facepalm: Users have been circumventing Windows 11's controversial system requirements since...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.