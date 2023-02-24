Vivaldi 5.7 now supports YouTube background playback

The latest Android update of Vivaldi 5.7 added support for YouTube video playback in the background, even for non-premium subscribers.

The Chromium-based browser is now capable of playing video and audio from any website, including YouTube, bypassing the requirement for a Premium subscription for those who want to catch up on their favorite content. According to Vivaldi, YouTube’s background playback was a “highly requested feature” and can be enabled using a button in the app’s settings.

For that, you need to go to Settings > Allow background audio playback > Enable.