Vivaldi 5.7 now supports YouTube background playback

The latest Android update of Vivaldi 5.7 added support for YouTube video playback in the background, even for non-premium subscribers.
The Chromium-based browser is now capable of playing video and audio from any website, including YouTube, bypassing the requirement for a Premium subscription for those who want to catch up on their favorite content. According to Vivaldi, YouTube’s background playback was a “highly requested feature” and can be enabled using a button in the app’s settings.
For that, you need to go to Settings > Allow background audio playback > Enable.
From here, when you launch YouTube and minimize while a video is playing, you’ll be able to listen as you would with a premium subscription. However, without the extra service, the user will still receive ads that interrupt playback.
Another novelty of Vivalde 5.7 is that it turn off autoplay web video by default, which should also help reduce mobile data usage.
The update also brings speed and performance improvements, and brings the ability to scale the sites to suit the user’s screen through the Accessibility section. Finally, the sync reminders were also added in the browser and after 10 hours of use, Vivaldi asks for the feature. For those more bothered, the pop-up can be disabled.
Vivaldi 5.7 for Android is now available for download from the Google Play Store.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }