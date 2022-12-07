Vivaldi 5.6 is released with design improvements and integration with the social network Mastodon, rival of Twitter

Vivaldi is one of the most popular alternatives to the browsers that dominate the market. This Wednesday (07), the browser received a new update to version 5.6, which brings several improvements to the productivity and general experience of users. The main change is the integration with the social network Mastodon, rival of Twitter🇧🇷 From the new version, it will be possible to access the platform quickly through the side panel. All users who have a profile in the browser will have a reserved account on the site with a Vivaldi username and password.

Mastodon saw a huge rise in popularity after Elon Musk bought Twitter, who constantly talks about changes to the platform that users have not been happy with. The social network works in a decentralized way, allowing users to choose a preferred server that has its own content and rules. In addition to integration to the social network, the update brings the possibility to pin stacked tabs to a sublevel of open tabs and improve the organization of content searched by the user, preventing multiple pages from "flooding" the taskbar. When pinning stacked tabs, the group icon is moved to the left corner of the list.

The browser is also gaining support for a new privacy-focused search engine, You.com. With this tool, it is possible to carry out surveys in private mode, which does not collect personal data; and personal mode, which collects some data to deliver a more personalized experience and better search recommendations. You.com will initially be available to Vivaldi users in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany, but it is possible that it will reach more regions soon.

Another change can be seen in the Vivaldi 5.6 settings menu, which now adopts icons divided by color so that users can find the desired option more easily.

Vivaldi 5.6 is available for Android, Windows, Linux and Mac, and has not yet arrived on iOS due to Apple's policy, which prohibits browsers from using their own rendering engines — Chromium, for example —, forcing everyone to use WebKit. On the other hand, eventually, it's still possible that Vivaldi will be released for the iPhone.