Vivaldi 5.4 expands customization options and polishes your productivity suite

- Advertisement -

Vivaldi 5.4 is the new version of the web browser for PC (Linux, Mac, Windows) and like the rest of the Chromium 104 derivatives that have come out in the last week and a half, it takes advantage of the base change to feed on it, but contributing to the set its own novelties.

Thus, Vivaldi 5.4 affects the leitmotiv of the project since its foundation by the founder and ex-CEO of Opera Software, Jon S. von Tetzchner, and that is none other than . So there goes a new portion of with which to expand the browser’s customization capacity.

According to what is indicated in the official announcement, the first of these options is that of mute web panels, that is, the pages that are added there and that by their nature are likely to be silenced. For example, music, podcast and radio pages, videos, messaging services, social networks, etc. You will find the option in the context menu (only in the current pages, not in the browser services, such as bookmarks, history, etc).

Vivaldi 5.4 also the possibilities for configuring mouse gestures, allowing you to assign custom rocker gestures, that is, those made with the buttons and basic mouse movements, and which until now had assigned functions that could not be modified. Everything changes with this version and both these and the rest of the mouse gestures are fully customizable.

Another novelty in Vivaldi 5.4 is the integration of the deep links in context menu. Deep linking is a feature of Chromium-based browsers introduced by Google some time ago, thanks to which it is possible to link to specific pieces of text on a web page. Well, Vivaldi has integrated them into a new option called “Copy Link to Featured Text”. Learn more about deep linking here.

Vivaldi 5.4 adds another option, this one for security, which could well have been added years ago, because the invention is years old: force connection using HTTPS on those pages that are still displayed unencrypted, but that have an encrypted connection, most of them currently. The funny thing is that the option is disabled by default. You can activate it in “Settings > Address bar > Security features > Always use secure connections (HTTPS)”.

Finally, Vivaldi 5.4 reserves a good number of fixes for its productivity suite, whose first stable version was released last June, shortly after the release of Vivaldi 5.3. By productivity suite we mean the email manager, calendar manager and news reader integrated in the same browser.

In short, if Vivaldi Mail 1.0 (this is how the suite is called, although it has other components) was released in June, now it’s here Vivaldi Mail 1.1a new version that, however, focuses on give wax, polish waxgiven how comprehensive the mail and calendar apps already were and how sensitive the information they handle.