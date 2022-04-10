Vivaldi 5.2 arrives with improvements in the reading list and translator for Android

Two months after its last release here it is Vivaldi 5.2 a new version of the web browser for PC (Linux, Mac, Windows) and Android and in both directions there are novelties, although they are repeated, of common functions that reach one side or the other, that are polished and others.

Thus, one of the outstanding elements of Vivaldi 5.2 is the reading list, that function introduced by Chrome and to which Vivaldi has given a twist, for example, extending it to the side panel of the browser where there is a search option for quick filtering; or adding it to the synchronization system, in order to have it available on different devices.

With the release of Vivaldi 5.2 for Android, in fact, the reading list to the application fully integrated with the data synchronization system.

Another feature of the desktop version of the browser that debuts on mobile is the translation panelso it is not only possible to translate web pages or text fragments on the fly, but it is also possible to do it by pasting specific text, as if it were a translation application.

Returning with the browser for PC, Vivaldi 5.2 improves the respective information when ad blocker and trackers which incorporates a new statistics panel located on the home page and new tab, where additional information is shown on blocked elements, the total number of blocked ads and trackers, etc.

Other new features in Vivaldi 5.2 include the return of the private Qwant search engine as a choice, improved performance when dragging tabs, general fixes in the email, calendar and news reader components, and of course, fixes and optimizations in the database. of the browser, which with this version makes the leap to Chromium 100.

To know more about Vivaldi 5.2, in the official announcement of Vivaldi for PC and Vivaldi for Android.

In short, Vivaldi 5.2 is a restrained version that has taken longer than desirable to appear, given the monthly rhythm that practically all the current major web browsers have taken.

In fact, there goes a slap on the wrist for developers, and it is that they have taken two months to correct a bug introduced in Vivaldi 5.1 for which Linux users have had to suffer the buffer overwrite when using autocomplete in the field of direction. Two months to fix a bug introduced by them, even though Vivaldi 5.1 received several updates with patches. Unacceptable.