MobileAndroidTech News

Vivaldi 5.2 arrives with improvements in the reading list and translator for Android

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Two months after its last release here it is Vivaldi 5.2 a new version of the web browser for PC (Linux, Mac, Windows) and Android and in both directions there are novelties, although they are repeated, of common functions that reach one side or the other, that are polished and others.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Thus, one of the outstanding elements of Vivaldi 5.2 is the reading list, that function introduced by Chrome and to which Vivaldi has given a twist, for example, extending it to the side panel of the browser where there is a search option for quick filtering; or adding it to the synchronization system, in order to have it available on different devices.

Read:

SendPulse, the easiest solution to create a chatbot for Facebook or WhatsApp

With the release of Vivaldi 5.2 for Android, in fact, the reading list to the application fully integrated with the data synchronization system.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Another feature of the desktop version of the browser that debuts on mobile is the translation panelso it is not only possible to translate web pages or text fragments on the fly, but it is also possible to do it by pasting specific text, as if it were a translation application.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Returning with the browser for PC, Vivaldi 5.2 improves the respective information when ad blocker and trackers which incorporates a new statistics panel located on the home page and new tab, where additional information is shown on blocked elements, the total number of blocked ads and trackers, etc.

Read:

WSL for Windows 11 moves to the Microsoft Store

Other new features in Vivaldi 5.2 include the return of the private Qwant search engine as a choice, improved performance when dragging tabs, general fixes in the email, calendar and news reader components, and of course, fixes and optimizations in the database. of the browser, which with this version makes the leap to Chromium 100.

To know more about Vivaldi 5.2, in the official announcement of Vivaldi for PC and Vivaldi for Android.

In short, Vivaldi 5.2 is a restrained version that has taken longer than desirable to appear, given the monthly rhythm that practically all the current major web browsers have taken.

In fact, there goes a slap on the wrist for developers, and it is that they have taken two months to correct a bug introduced in Vivaldi 5.1 for which Linux users have had to suffer the buffer overwrite when using autocomplete in the field of direction. Two months to fix a bug introduced by them, even though Vivaldi 5.1 received several updates with patches. Unacceptable.

Previous articleHow to write down on Google Maps those places you want to visit
Next articleThe best simulation games for Android of 2022
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Facebook launches “Share to Reels” button

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Apps

The best simulation games for Android of 2022

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

How to write down on Google Maps those places you want to visit

When traveling and visiting places, the most common thing is that we have in mind a list of...
Ireland

Dublin phrases that will baffle non-Dubliners

It's no rumour that us Dubs have a very specific way of communicating with each other. At...