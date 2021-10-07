Vivaldi 4.3 arrives full of new features: PWA support, blocking of the new Google tracking API …

We keep collecting new versions of web browsers with Vivaldi 4.3, and is that practically all Chromium derivatives have been passed to the monthly release cycle adopted by its base, so from now on we will have updates every month, which is good, because everything comes before, but also bad, because less arrives.

Be that as it may, the protagonist of this post is Vivaldi 4.3 and with this browser the bit is not usually usual, fortunately. We like novelties – well planned and implemented, yes – and in that aspect there are such as Microsoft Edge or Vivaldi, who have a pleasant run. So let’s go with the news of the latter.

Vivaldi 4.3, news

Vivaldi 4.3 is certainly full of news of a very different level, yes, although it should be noted that if the launch of its previous version arrived in the middle of last month, it will do so now, so even though nothing of In a specific way, everything seems to indicate that they have joined the monthly cycle of launches.

Getting to the point, we find in Vivaldi 4.3 improvements on several fronts, among which the PWA or web application support. You know what we are talking about: progressive web applications, but not only that; also Chrome-style web shortcuts, so here Vivaldi finally catches up with Google’s browser.

Explained very quickly, it is already possible to create desktop web applications through the context menu of the tabs, whether the website in question supports PWA or not. In fact, it does not matter exactly the same, since in both cases they are applications linked to the browser so the functionality is the same.

So much riding for now, but the future belongs to the PWAs. While it arrives, this fix, which is the same that Chrome has allowed for many years, can be enjoyed in Vivaldi as is, including the creation of specific menus and launchers in the desktop menu itself.

Other notable new features in Vivaldi 4.3 include the screen grabber improvement, the rise of Available languages in the integrated translation service or the renovation of the download panel and the module data sync, that put like this in a couple of lines seems little, but it is not. We recommend you take a look at the official announcement of Vivaldi 4.3 for more details.

But there is more, and that is that Vivaldi 4.3 comes with a couple of changes ready to stop Google a bit. The most important is the default inactivity detection API disable, a technology that was launched with Chrome 94 and for which the company was accused of implementing another surveillance tool that has already been rejected by actors such as Mozilla, Brave and now Vivaldi.

Likewise, Vivaldi 4.3 has modified the login to Vivaldi Mail and Calendar through OAuth so that it does not imply access to all Google services, only those necessary (Gmail and Google Calendar, in this case) and thus reduce the degree of tracking by the internet giant. We remind you, however, that Vivaldi Mail and Calendar are still in beta.

Finally, we cannot forget about Vivaldi for Android, which incorporates almost all the aforementioned novelties plus one of its own, a classic in the PC browser that dares to move to mobile: stacks of tabs. How do you eat this on mobile? With a new taskbar dedicated exclusively to the stack of tabs that is in use.