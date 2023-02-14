Vita3K, the popular PS Vita game emulator, officially comes to Android

It is interesting to see how, thanks to game emulators, the most nostalgic can relive mythical moments of their favorite titles, which through the consoles of the moment, have come to mark different periods of their lives.

And how could it be otherwise, these possibilities are also being extended to mobile devices. Now, the Vita3K project, focused since its launch in 2018 on bringing major PS Vita handheld game titles to desktop computers, is officially coming to Android mobile users.



Reviving the games that marked the era

And it is that the initial version is already available, which can now be obtained directly from the project page on GitHub for manual installation on mobiles that have at least Android version 7.0 Nougat or higher, as well as Arm64 architecture and support for Vulkan 1.0, taking advantage of those models with Snapdragon processors that have the Adreno 600 GPU or higher, since they will have the possibility of using the Turnip graphics driver.

The application still needs some improvements, both at the interface level and in performance, especially for the most intensive games, so that it can work in a stable and smooth way, aspiring to be the best PS Vita emulator that exists for Android phones. .

It goes without saying that the most powerful Android phones will offer a much more fluid and stable experience. And despite the fact that it will not have support for all existing games on the console, there is support for its main titles, such as Street Fighter X Tekken, Super Star Wars or Persona 4 The Golden, among others.

In a few months, they will make the source code of the application available, complying with the GPLv2 license, and over time improvements will arrive, as the same thing happened on the desktop.

The developers want to make it clear that they only offer the emulator, without endorsement by Sony, nor use confidential materials belonging to Sony, offering a way to dump their original games or obtain homemade titles that they can use with the emulator.

More information: Vita3K Android on GitHub

Via: XDA Developers