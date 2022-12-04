Visual Studio Code: New communication space for extension developers

In the VS Code Community Discussions, developers can present their own extensions, support each other and get official information. Microsoft has officially released the Visual Studio Code Community Discussions. This is a GitHub discussions forum intended to serve as a place for VS Code Extension developers to exchange information with each other and to post official announcements. It is also possible to present your own extensions for the open source code editor there.

The new communication room resides in its own repository instead of being part of the Visual Studio Code repository. This should ensure a clear distinction between GitHub Issues and GitHub Discussions. Microsoft created the Community Discussions because other platforms such as Slack or Discord offer real-time interaction, but it is difficult to find questions that have already been answered using an Internet search.

Announcements, Help and Networking

The Visual Studio Code Community Discussions are divided into three areas. Official announcements by the VS Code team, for example on pre-release extensions, or free giveaways can be found under “Announcements”.

Under “Extension Development QnA” developers can ask questions related to creating extensions – for example about a specific problem, best practices or additional information about a certain API. However, it should be considered whether a question might be better placed as an issue in the VS Code repository. Microsoft cites an example of this when a desired interaction with the VS Code API fails despite considering the documentation. The third area is called “Extension Show and Tell” and offers developers the opportunity to present their extensions. There you can share a link to your own extension, explain how it works and promote its distribution.

